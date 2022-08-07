Crews battle large barn fire in Essa Township
No people were injured in a fire that broke out at a barn in Essa Township on Sunday afternoon, but officials said several cows were killed.
Crews were alerted about a barn fire at County Road 27, south of 20th Sideroad, at 3:45 p.m.
Firefighters from six local fire departments including New Tecumseth, Innisfil, Barrie, and Springwater, were dispatched to help put out the flames.
A photo tweeted by Ontario Provincial Police shows visible flames and black smoke billowing from the structure.
According to Barrie deputy fire chief Carrie Clark, the fire has been controlled and now they’re in “salvage and overhaul mode.”
Due to the collapsed barns, Clark says larger equipment is en route to pull off the remains of the steel structures in order to put out hot spots.
According to Barrie Fire, some cows were killed inside the barn, but they did not release a number of fatalities.
There are no reported injuries to people, and the cause of the fire is unknown. The Ontario Fire Marshal is now conducting its investigation.
Simcoe County paramedics are on scene doing regular wellness checks on individual firefighters as temperatures in the Barrie area remain high.
Barrie Fire says County Road 27 will remain closed between Innisfil Beach Road and 20th Sideroad until the morning.
- with files from CTV News Barrie
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two-year-child found safe in Regina: Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Summer of heat waves: A list of some temperature records broken in Canada this year
Canada's summer of heat waves continues this weekend, with warnings issued in four provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the heat records broken already this year in Canada.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
How Biden's new approach has led to legacy-defining wins
Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden's most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it.
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy rules out talks if Russia holds referendums
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that if Russia proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of his country on joining Russia, there could be no talks with Ukraine or its international allies.
Ceasefire between Palestinians, Israel takes effect in Gaza
A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants took effect late Sunday in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis.
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Killing spree suspect reportedly threatened hospital workers while receiving mental health treatment
Abdulla Shaikh, the man suspected of killing three men at random in the Montreal-area last week, allegedly threatened employees while receiving treatment at a hospital for mental health issues.
-
Suspect apprehended after man found dead at bottom of stairs in Montreal
A suspect has been apprehended by Montreal police (SPVM) following the death of a 37-year-old man, who appears to have fallen down a flight of stairs.
London
-
London police investigating Sunday morning homicide
London police are investigating a homicide Sunday after a man was discovered in east London with serious injuries, but later died in hospital.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Grey-Bruce, London under heat warning
Most of southern Ontario currently finds itself sweltering under a weekend heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
Kitchener
-
Old Marina fire, Elora storm, real estate prices: Top stories of the week
The aftermath of the Old Marina Restaurant fire, a storm that tore through Elora, and the continued decreased of real estate prices in Waterloo Region round out the top stories of the week.
-
'It's pretty intense today': Kitchener residents staying cool during heat warning
Kitchener residents found different ways to cool off during a heat warning on Sunday.
-
Suspects at large, vehicles reportedly hit while fleeing from Brantford police
Two male suspects are at large who Brantford police say hit a number of vehicles while fleeing officers.
Northern Ontario
-
House fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
Police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
-
Manitoulin Transports rescues wildlife rescue centres across Ontario
Manitoulin Transport has been delivering, numerous skids of dry pet food and cleaning supplies to Ontario Wildlife Rescue Centres across the province at no charge since the beginning of the year.
-
North Bay Fire Service looking to add more females
Currently there is only one female firefighters on staff in North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa delivery drivers still struggling with the cost of fuel as gas drops to the cheapest price in months
The price of gas has gone down by almost 40 cents in Ottawa since June. But it’s back up seven cents on Sunday and those who drive for a living are spending hundreds of dollars on fuel every week.
-
Ottawa could see up to 100 mm of rain by Monday night
A heat warning and a rainfall warning remain in effect for the city of Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning the capital could see up to 100 mm of rain by Monday night.
-
Extreme heat posing health concerns for Ottawa’s homeless population
Ottawa residents were trying their best to keep cool under dangerous conditions on Sunday, with temperatures making it feel like 40 degrees.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist deceased after crashing into tree: Chatham-Kent police
A motorcyclist has died following a collision late Saturday night in Orford Township, Ont.
-
Windsor to swelter as heat warning issued for region
As most of southern Ontario currently bakes under a weekend heat warning, the Windsor area will be no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 41 C with the humidex on Sunday.
-
Thousands gather for Windsor Pride Fest Parade
Windsor’s Ottawa Street was overflowing with colour, smiles and pride Sunday as the annual Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Parade returned to the city for the first time in two years.
Barrie
-
Crews battle large barn fire in Essa Township
Fire crews battled a large barn fire in Essa Township on Sunday.
-
Barrie residents beat the heat under Environment Canada warning
As the second day of a heat-warning continued for much of southern Ontario, many Barrie residents were looking to stay cool.
-
Police recover body from lake in Georgian Bay Township
The multi-day search for a missing man in Georgian Bay Township has ended.
Atlantic
-
Long-time Liberal MLA offers up seat to new Liberal leader Susan Holt
One of the longest serving MLA’s currently in the New Brunswick legislature says he was the one to offer new Liberal leader Susan Holt his seat should she choose to run in a by-election before the next provincial election.
-
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
-
Man, 72, disappears while travelling home to Quebec from New Brunswick: police
According to police, Lucien Dubois was last seen leaving a residence on Boom Road in his vehicle Friday. He was later reported missing Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
2 homes in northeast Calgary damaged in fire
Calgary firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire in a northeast community on Sunday and officials say two homes were damaged.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta. home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property.
-
Remains of missing Medicine Hat man found: RCMP
The remains of a missing Medicine Hat man have been found, RCMP has confirmed.
Winnipeg
-
'I want to move out': Police investigate River East shooting
Winnipeg Police are looking into a reported shooting early Sunday morning in River East.
-
Mosquito trap counts high in Winnipeg as city begins fogging
A city-wide average of 88 mosquitoes per trap on Saturday is prompting the City of Winnipeg to start fogging for adults.
-
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday
The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver fire engulfs home, prompts road closure on major route
Smoke from a fire that engulfed a home in West Vancouver could be seen from kilometres away Sunday afternoon, as crews closed a major road to fight the blaze.
-
'We just want to go home': Evacuee overwhelmed as wildfire spreads in B.C.'s south Okanagan
Marty Marchand is one of the hundreds of Olalla, B.C. residents who were ordered to leave their homes this week because of the aggressive, out-of-control Keremeos Creek wildfire.
-
Facebook loses bid to have B.C. man's $50M lawsuit tossed
A B.C. man's lawsuit against Facebook – in which he is claiming $50 million in damages because the social media giant did not take down an "imposter page" – will be allowed to proceed, according to a court ruling.
Edmonton
-
Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman died and a second person was injured following an incident in northeast Edmonton Saturday.
-
Semi-rollover west of Edmonton causes traffic delays
Traffic was delayed on Highway 16 for hours after a semi-rollover near Innisfree.
-
Police searching for Wetaskiwin teen
Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing for several weeks.