CPR instructor accused of sexually assaulting student, police believe there may be more victims

Police have arrested a 65-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while teaching a first-aid course on CPR.

The course took place in the Kennedy Road and Clarence Street area of Brampton late last month, according to police.

It is alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted the victim while instructing the course. 

Gurdev Singh, 65, was arrested on July 25 and charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the incident.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are appealing for them or anyone with information to come forward,” police said in a news release issued on Friday.

Singh has since been released from police custody with conditions.

He is due back in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date, according to police.

