COVID outbreaks more than doubled in Ontario LTC homes since last weekly report
COVID outbreaks more than doubled in Ontario LTC homes since last weekly report
Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes more than doubled during the first week of July.
The latest report on the virus in Ontario says outbreaks in the sector had risen to 42 during the week of July 3 to 9.
That's a 110 per cent increase from the previous week's 20 reported outbreaks.
Ontario has stopped reporting daily updates on COVID-19 in long-term care homes but Public Health Ontario is providing information weekly.
The report published this week says outbreaks in high-risk settings rose 87 per cent overall since the last report.
The province is seeing a summer wave of virus infections driven by the BA.5 Omicron variant.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
BREAKING | Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing his health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network after a patient died this week in an emergency department waiting room in Fredericton.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
BREAKING | B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Hours before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants were waiting for him to arrive.
Ministers called to testify over Canada's decision to allow export of Russian pipeline turbines
MPs are launching a full study and will be calling for key ministers and international officials to testify on the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
MPs to invite Rogers execs, CRTC and Champagne amid study on outage
Parliamentarians on the House of Commons Industry and Technology committee voted on Friday to study the Rogers outage, with at least two meetings scheduled before July 30.
Montreal
-
Judicial council reviewing complaint against Quebec judge who gave conditional discharge for sexual assault
Quebec's judicial council has begun examining a complaint against Judge Matthieu Poliquin, the young judge who granted a conditional discharge to engineer Simon Houle last June after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and voyeurism for his actions in 2019.
-
Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their baby decided it was time to make his debut.
-
Canadian rider Houle races to third in Stage 13 of Tour de France
Quebec-born rider Hugo Houle finished third in Stage 13 of the Tour de France, narrowly missing Canada's first stage victory in 34 years.
London
-
No rail service between London and Windsor: VIA
A transport truck driver has been charged after crashing into the CN Railway Bridge in Strathroy, Ont.
-
Police release photos in Lambeth robbery investigation
London police have released photos and are asking for the public’s help after an armed robbery in Lambeth.
-
Stolen vehicle and other items reported missing recovered by police
Two London men have been charged after police recovered a stolen vehicle.
Kitchener
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 403 eastbound between Brantford and Ancaster Friday as officers investigated a pair of collisions involving motorcycles.
-
Grand River Transit opens massive facility in Waterloo
Grand River Transit’s new $118.8 million maintenance facility is officially open in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener woman says family doctor sent her to ER rather than see her in-person
A Kitchener woman said she is disappointed her family doctor wouldn’t see her in-person and instead told her to go the emergency room.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged following racist gas station confrontation in Sdubury, Ont.
A Sudbury man caught on video using racist language has been charged with "hate-motivated charges," Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.
-
Sudbury-area man drowns while kayaking on Manitoulin Island
A 46-year-old man from the Greater Sudbury area drowned in Lake Mindemoya on July 13, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
North Bay 2SLGBTQ youth hub postponing drag show after threats
OutLoud North Bay in Northern Ontario has postponed its youth drag show due to safety concerns after staff and youth were subjected to harassment and threats about the event.
Ottawa
-
‘There’s been tears:’ Ottawa woman stranded for days in London, U.K.
An Ottawa woman travelling to Stockholm with her family has been stranded in London, U.K. for several days, caught up in the massive struggles plaguing the airline industry.
-
Ottawa sees rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, outbreaks
Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa and hospitalizations and COVID-19 outbreaks continue to rise, as health officials issue a reminder that the "pandemic is not over."
-
Police operation ends on residential street in Arnprior, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police had closed Claude Street at approximately 8 a.m. Friday for a police operation and asked the public to avoid the area.
Windsor
-
'It is never easy when you see a family going to lose their job': Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive to part ways
Operations between Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive will eventually end affecting the lives of 280 employees and their families.
-
Canada restricts import of chicken, eggs from a number of U.S. states
Residents in border communities looking for a deal on chicken and eggs will no longer be able to turn across the border — as the country is restricting poultry imports from a number of U.S. states.
-
Fatal 'non-traffic accident' on Harrow, Ont. road
Essex County OPP is investigating a fatal “non-traffic accident” in Harrow, Ont.
Barrie
-
One year after an EF-2 ripped through a south-end Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
Friday marks one year since an EF-2 tornado tore through a south-end Barrie neighbourhood with winds up to 210 kilometres an hour, causing over $100 million in insured losses.
-
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting in Wasaga Beach
Provincial police are investigating a shooting in Wasaga Beach that sent a woman to the hospital Thursday night.
-
Attempted murder charges laid in downtown Barrie 2019 stabbing
Three years after a violent stabbing in downtown Barrie, police say both men responsible face charges after one fled the country.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing his health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network after a patient died this week in an emergency department waiting room in Fredericton.
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
N.S. senior struck and killed crossing highway to assist another driver
A 76-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a highway to help another driver who had just hit a deer.
Calgary
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
-
Calgary Stampede eyes attendance record ahead of final weekend
Friday marks the eighth day of this year's edition of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and the event's all-time annual attendance record is within reach.
-
Alberta Gymnastics Federation suspends Lethbridge coach charged with sex assault
A Lethbridge gymnastics coach who is facing charges in connection with offences against a seven-year-old girl has been suspended from all activities with the Alberta Gymnastics Federation, officials said.
Winnipeg
-
'We're going to set our sights high': New Keystone Party of Manitoba officially launches
The Keystone Party of Manitoba officially launched on Friday and named its first leader.
-
Edged weapon used in North End assault: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault with an edged weapon in the city’s North End on Thursday.
-
Monkeypox will likely make its way to Manitoba: virologist
As the number of monkeypox cases in Canada reaches 500, one virologist is saying that the rare disease will likely make its way to Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Hours before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants were waiting for him to arrive.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
-
2 in hospital, 1 in critical condition after Maple Ridge shooting
Mounties are investigating a shooting in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood that left two people hospitalized Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Extreme speeding has nearly doubled compared to 2021: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service says it's noticed a 'significant increase in extreme speeding' this year.
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Kinsmen Spray Park closed for incoming hot weekend
A very popular spray park will be closed for construction during what is expected to be one of Edmonton's hottest weekends.