COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario back up to 1,082, ICU admissions increase to 160

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario are back up to 1,082 as the number of patients in the ICU increases slightly to 160.

Wednesday’s data marks an increase over Tuesday’s when the province reported 890 patients in hospital and 157 in the ICU.

COVID-19 reporting is typically delayed following a weekend and Holiday Monday, which may explain the increases.

Of the patients in hospital, 671 are fully vaccinated, 159 are unvaccinated, and 37 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients in hospital was not released.

Fifty-nine per cent of the current hospitalizations in Ontario are incidental, meaning those patients were admitted for a reason other than COVID-19, but have since tested positive. The other 41 per cent of patients in hospital are there due to their COVID-19 infection.

In the ICU, 69 patients are fully vaccinated, 16 are unvaccinated, and seven are partially vaccinated. No other vaccination information has been released.

Most of the patients in the ICU are there due to a COVID-19 infection at 66 per cent. The remaining 34 per cent tested positive after they were admitted for a reason unrelated to the novel coronavirus.

Another 11 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s death told to 13,175.

Testing for the novel coronavirus in Ontario remains limited to select high-risk groups and only 11,109 were performed since Tuesday. Those tests produced a positivity rate of 8.4 per cent, according to the health ministry.

At least 775 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus were identified through those tests.

Ontario has recorded 1,297,561 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 1,271,337 individuals have recovered following a positive diagnosis.