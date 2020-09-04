TORONTO -- GoodLife Fitness says it has been in contact with Toronto Public Health after positive COVID-19 cases were reported at two of its clubs in Toronto.

In a statement provided to CP24, Tracy Matthews, the vice-president of operations for the fitness chain, said on Sept, 2, officials were notified that an associate at its club located at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected employee, Matthews said, was last inside the gym on Aug. 28.

"The associate informed GoodLife shortly after receiving the positive test and, out of an abundance of caution, we promptly informed members who were in the club during the affected individual’s shifts," the statement read.

Matthews said later on Sept. 2, GoodLife was told that a member at the club at Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue also tested positive for COVID-19.

"The affected individual has not been in any GoodLife club since Wednesday, August 26," the statement continued.

Staff and all members at the club at the same time as the infected person were subsequently notified of the positive case.

"Toronto Public Health provided us with a notification letter, which we shared directly with our members as well," Matthews said.

The statement noted that GoodLife has taken "tremendous strides" to implement health and safety measures that "exceed guidelines" set out by the province.

"This includes following all masking requirements established by public health authorities, ensuring proper physical distancing using wayfinding signage, ensuring increased space between equipment, and reducing capacity using our online booking system," Matthews said.

"In addition to these measures, we have thorough cleaning protocols in place, which include a 30-minute Club Reset after each hour of Member activity, a ‘constantly cleaning’ philosophy with a focus on using hospital-grade cleaning solutions on high-touch areas and surfaces, and a nightly deep clean and sanitization using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers."