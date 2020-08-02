TORONTO -- The family of a Whitby woman attacked after going for a jog near her home is urging people to come forward with information, as police say the assault may have been random.

Kimberly Black, 50, left home around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, but did not return, according to her cousin Naomi McBride.

“It was surreal. How do you believe this was actually Kim?,” McBride told CTV News Toronto Sunday.

Durham regional police said the victim was found Wednesday morning with life-threatening injuries near a creek in the area of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street.

McBride said Black, who is the mother of a son in his twenties and an entrepreneur, is on life support and her husband is by her bedside at a downtown Toronto hospital.

She said Black is getting a little better every day and the family is thankful she survived.

“She is vivacious, courageous, she is a spiritual individual, she’s caring. She’s all the things I admire as a person, as a woman.”

Police have been canvassing the neighbourhood, searching for surveillance footage and investigators have not ruled out the possibility it was a random attack by a stranger.

“I can’t see anybody holding a grudge against Kim, to hurt her to this extent. She’s just too kind of a person to have someone to do this to her,” McBride said.

McBride helped launch an online fundraising campaign for Black’s recovery and wants whoever is responsible for the attack caught. She says she is grateful to everyone who has been showing their support.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

McBride is asking anyone who may have seen something to report it.

“They either saw an odd individual or they saw Kim running and they’re not aware of it yet, and they have really important information.”

Police are encouraging people to be vigilant, to walk or run with a friend and stay on well-lit areas.