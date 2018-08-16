

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto residents wishing to run for city councilor and school board trustees will have to submit new paperwork beginning Aug. 20

Earlier this week, the provincial government passed the “Better Local Government Act,” which slashed the number of municipal wards in the city from 47 to 25 prior to the Toronto’s municipal election.

The bill also reverts the regional chair elections to an appointment process in Peel, York, Niagara and Muskoka.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city said that candidates who filed their paperwork before the initial July 27 deadline must submit a “Change of Ward Notification Form”.

“This form will only be accepted at the Election Services Office, Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St. W., first floor north starting 8:30 a.m. Aug. 20 until 2 p.m. Sept. 14,” the city said. “There will be no additional filing fee for candidates who change their ward.”

New candidates will also be given the opportunity to enter the municipal race in the new wards.

City staff said the new wards will align with the current federal and provincial electoral ridings, but there will be “minor adjustments to stay within geographic boundaries of Toronto.” Residents can still see a list of councilor candidates on the City of Toronto website, but cannot use the “My Vote” platform.

The nomination period for mayoral candidates was not extended.

The city will be exploring legal options to oppose or put a hold on the provincial bill cutting the number of municipal wards at a special council meeting being held Monday.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that changing the number of wards in the middle of a municipal election was “unacceptable” and “wrong.” Tory said he consulted with lawyers privately and they led him to believe that "there were some arguable cases that can be explored by city council.”

A poll released Thursday morning, conducted by Navigator on behalf of the Ontario Real Estate Association, suggests that nearly half of Toronto residents agree that city council should be reduced to 25 councillors. Forty-eight per cent of respondents agreed with the province’s legislation while 34 per cent opposed it.

Toronto’s municipal election will be held on Oct. 22.