

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Premier Doug Ford is expected to cut Toronto city council almost in half at a news conference tomorrow morning, according to a media report.

The Toronto Star reported the downsizing of 25 city councillors from 47 on Thursday night, along with the elimination of regional chair elections in Peel and York regions.

The former leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative party, Patrick Brown, previously said he was planning on seeking the position of chair of Peel Region. Steven Del Duca, the former Liberal cabinet minister, was vying to become chair of York Region.

The two positions were previously appointed but were supposed to be elected for the first time in this year's municipal elections held in the fall.

Toronto city council reacts to possible cuts

Word on the possible cuts comes during the final city council meeting ahead of the municipal election scheduled to take place on Oct. 22.

Ward 31-Beaches-East York Coun. Janet Davis, who announced last month she would not be seeking re-election, said this move was a “gross misuse of power.”

“City has jurisdiction on number of seats and boundaries and held extensive consultations,” Davis said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Thursday's city council meeting recessed at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to resume on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Ford is expected to make an announcement in Toronto at 9 a.m.