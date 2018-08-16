

Colin D'Mello, CTV News Toronto Queen's Park Bureau Chief





A new poll, given exclusively to CTV News Toronto, shows nearly half of Torontonians agree that city council should be reduced to 25 councillors.

The online survey, conducted by Navigator on behalf of the Ontario Real Estate Association, suggests while there is "no strong consensus" among respondents, 48 per cent agree with the Ford government's cut. Thirty-four per cent of respondents are opposed.

The bill, which was given royal assent on Tuesday, has been called undemocratic by the Official Opposition and is facing a legal challenge in Ontario Superior Court.

It scraps the existing boundaries for Toronto’s 47 wards, and instead aligns them with federal and provincial ridings. Premier Doug Ford contends that allows for efficiency.

Uploading the cost of the subway system

The poll also shows a majority of Ontarians support the Progressive Conservative party's pledge to upload the costs of Toronto's subway system.

When asked whether the province should assume responsibility for building and maintaining new and existing subway lines, 57 per cent of respondents indicated their support.

The poll contends it's "not clear why" supporters believe the province would be better suited to running the Red Rocket.

A total of 1,034 adults across Ontario were surveyed between Aug. 7 and 12, 2018. Statistical margins are difficult to deduce for online polls, but Navigator says the margin of error for a survey on a sample of this size would be plus or minus 3.05 per cent, 19 times out of 20.