Corrections officer charged with sex assault of two Milton, Ont. inmates
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 5:38PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police say a corrections officer at a women's jail in Milton, Ont., has been charged with sexually assaulting two inmates.
Halton Regional Police allege a sexual assault at the Vanier Centre for Women took place on March 5.
The force says a second alleged victim was identified during its investigation.
It alleges that second incident also took place on March 5 at the facility.
Police say a 42-year-old corrections officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breach of trust.
Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims.