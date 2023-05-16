Construction consortium behind Eglinton Crosstown plans to sue and stop working with TTC: Metrolinx

The group of construction companies responsible for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT is planning to sue Metrolinx, in the latest road block for the project that has been plagued by delays, the provincial government agency says.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Metrolinx said Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) informed the government agency of its intention to litigate and stop working with the TTC, which will be responsible for operating the line when it’s up and running.

“This is another unacceptable delay tactic by CTS at a time when they should be submitting a credible schedule to Metrolinx for completing the project,” a Metrolinx spokesperson said in a statement. “CTS’s behaviour continues to be disappointing, especially for our Toronto communities who have been waiting patiently for the completion of this project.”

The development comes amid a lack of clarity of when the project will actually be finished.

Last month, Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said CTS has yet to deliver a “credible schedule” for the line’s completion. Shovels first went into the ground in 2011.

The opening of the $5.5 billion project was initially set for 2020.

However, delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues have pushed the project back a number of times with a reported opening date now slated for 2024.

This isn’t the first time Crosslinx has filed a lawsuit in connection with the project.

At one point, Crosslinx sued Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario, saying they should not be held responsible for delays related to the pandemic.

A judge eventually sided with the consortium and the two sides renegotiated an agreement, which would have seen the line substantially completed by this past fall.

Metrolinx went on to say in Tuesday’s statement that it would defend itself against the “latest legal challenge by CTS as we have done several times before.”

“The cost of CTS’s delays are for CTS to bear. Metrolinx is already withholding significant payments for poor performance,” a spokesperson said.

Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster commented on the impending lawsuit on Tuesday and said there is “no substance” to the claims, which remain unclear until court documents are filed.

“This is about money at a time when we are driving the project and supporting all of the parties to complete the project and CTS is making more commercial claims,” Verster told CP24 in an interview.

He said, at this point, it does not appear that the project will be finished in 2023.

Verster added Metrolinx was “a little surprised” by the news of the litigation, but hopes CTS will still deliver a credible schedule of completion by Thursday.

“We have faced many different litigations from CTS on this project. Every time [we] resolve it with success… Our objective is as always to put it to the side resolve it through process and focus the project team to completing the project.”

Verster has previously said there are as many as 260 quality issues with the project that must be rectified.

'EXTREMELY FRUSTRATED': MCKELVIE

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie issued a statement following the news of the impending litigation saying she is “extremely frustrated.”

“We want to see this resolved in a boardroom not a courtroom,” she said on Twitter. “People need to come together, solve the problems plaguing this provincial project and get this very important transit line open.”

McKelvie added she has spoken with Mulroney, who has not yet addressed the development publicly, and that she hopes Premier Doug Ford will call setup a roundtable discussion to “hammer out a solution.”

“I'm happy to be there to represent the City of Toronto. We're happy to help them in any way that we can to continue to put pressure on to the contractor to get this work done,” she said.

