'The humidity has broken:' Toronto could see more mild conditions today
Torontonians will get a break from the extreme heat today but the reprieve may be short-lived.
The temperature dropped to a low of 16 C overnight and is only expected to reach a daytime high of 23 C on Thursday with the humidex making it feel closer to 25, according to Environment Canada.
That is just below the average temperature for this time of year of 24 C.
“We will get a mix of sun and cloud but I think the bigger story will be the lower humidity now that the really humid air mass has moved off to the east and been replaced by a cooler, dryer, fresher air mass,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “So we will hit a high of 23 C today as opposed to a high several days leading up to this point of the high 20s and even the lower 30s but feeling much warmer than that. The humidity really has broken.”
While Toronto is getting a break from the hot and humid weather today it may not last with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 29 C which will feel closer to 35 with the humidity on Friday.
The weekend forecast is currently calling for highs of 26 C on Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers on both days.
More mild conditions are on tap for the start of September next week, with Monday’s daytime high expected to be 20 C, according to Environment Canada.
"It's going to be cooler but bright so it will be a very pleasant start to next week," Couilter said.
Most of the city’s outdoor swimming pools will shut down for the season on Sept. 1 but Mayor Olivia Chow announced on Wednesday that 10 of them could remain open all the way until Sept. 22.
