Durham police to provide update on multi-jurisdictional investigation that led to drug and gun seizures
Durham police will be providing an update today on a multi-jurisdictional investigation that led to dozens of arrests and the seizure of an unknown number of guns and drugs.
Police say that ‘Project Burton’ was conducted with the support of Toronto and Ontario Provincial Police and ultimately resulted in the arrest of 30 people and the laying of 174 criminal charges.
A news conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Durham police Education and Training Centre in Whitby to provide additional details.
Durham Police Chief Peter Moreira will be on hand to speak with reporters.
CP24.com and the CP24 app will have a live stream of the news conference when it begins.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Tornadoes over water' seen across Eastern Canada this summer
A number of waterspouts -- also known as tornadoes over water -- occurred in recent days in Quebec and Nova Scotia. There have also been a number in Ontario in August, most in the Great Lakes area.
Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defence official says
Donald Trump's campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honour service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defence official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling
The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.
Found in basement, rare surrealist treasures set to go on auction block
For 50 years, 10 signed lithographs by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí were gathering dust at a basement in London. The rare artwork could soon find another home with an auction set for Sept. 30 at Hansons Richmond.
4-year-old accidentally shatters Bronze Age jar at museum
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
Public safety minister reveals how, when Toronto terror plot suspects came to Canada
Two men facing terrorism charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto have been in Canada for years, with one securing citizenship just a few months before his arrest, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc revealed Wednesday.
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
4 Western Canadian ski resorts report snow in August
Seasons come and seasons go, but snow in August? It happened Wednesday in Sunshine Village for the second time in the past week and a few other Western Canadian ski resorts as well.
2 German boys die after being buried in sand at a Denmark beach
Two German boys, who got buried in the sand after digging a hole in a dune in northwestern Denmark on Sunday, have died, police said Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Man dead after shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides
Provincial police (SQ) say that at around 3:30 p.m., a call came in reporting multiple shots fired in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
-
Fears rise that road rage incidents will get worse as school starts in Montreal
Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.
-
Man found dead in Saint-Michel after possible fight
An investigation is underway after the body of a man in his 50s was found in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day, Sept. 2.
-
'A beautiful person': Friends remember Ottawa woman killed in alleged femicide
The last time Amy Lamontagne saw her friend Jennifer Edmonds-Zabarylo was at her wedding held just hours before the mother of two was allegedly killed by her husband in what Ottawa police have called a femicide.
-
Federal government claims back-to-office mandate will boost careers, improve services
In less than two weeks, the federal government’s back-to-office mandate for public servants comes into effect. Employees will be required to work in-person at least three days a week and despite pushback from workers, the government says this is the right move.
Northern Ontario
-
Parts of northeastern Ont. got 100 millimetres of rain Tuesday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
-
Food delivery truck catches fire in North Bay
No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon in North Bay when a food delivery truck caught fire in a grocery store parking lot on Trout Lake Road.
-
What is a 'femicide' and why do some advocates and police want it in the Criminal Code?
In a rare move, the Ottawa Police Service is using the term 'femicide' to describe the motivation investigators believe to be behind the killing of a 47-year-old mother.
Kitchener
-
Wilmot farmers take tractor protest to Waterloo Regional council, demand to have their voices heard
Tractors made their way through downtown Kitchener on Wednesday, a slow-moving protest of Waterloo Region’s handling of the Wilmot land acquisition and assembly process.
-
Convenience stores where you can buy beer, wine and cider starting next week
Convenience stores across the province can sell beer, cider, wine and other alcoholic drinks starting on Sept. 5.
-
EV owners shocked by charging rate at Waterloo, Ont. condo
Electric vehicle owners at a Waterloo, Ont. condo were shocked by a recent price hike at their building’s EV charging stations.
London
-
Council extends olive branch to self-storage company that removed woodlot
Last year, council rezoned the property to permit a self-storage facility, a woodlot at the south end of the property was to be maintained but was later removed.
-
'My gut instinct was telling me that there's something going on': 90 year old loses thousands in alleged retirement home fraud
A 90-year-old woman is among those allegedly defrauded of thousands of dollars while a resident at an Oxford County retirement home.
-
LDCSB continues to open more schools and classrooms to match population growth
St. Gabriel is the London District Catholic School Board's (LDCSB) newest elementary school. Slated to open in January, it will be immediately filled - a sign of the unprecedented growth for the board.
Windsor
-
‘Whatever we've been trying, clearly it's not working’: The search to end homelessness
The City of Windsor and the Ontario government continue to tackle the growing homeless population.
-
Environment Canada says its lightning detection system nearly overwhelmed by loud overnight storm across Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada said a powerful storm early Wednesday morning in Windsor-Essex nearly overwhelmed its lightning detection system due to an unusually high number of lightning strikes.
-
Trump to visit swing districts in Michigan and Wisconsin as battleground campaigning increases
Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign Thursday in Michigan and Wisconsin as the former president ramps up battleground state travel heading into the traditional Labor Day turn toward the fall election.
Barrie
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital's south wing over
COVID-19 outbreak at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital's south wing is over; north wing at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital's visits still restricted.
-
Dash cam footage shows rogue wheel hurtling down Highway 11
A frightening moment was captured on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte as a loose wheel unexpectedly flew into traffic from the southbound lane on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Photo of homeless man in Midland highlights urgent need for government support
A long-time Midland resident who has been homeless for over two decades highlights the town's struggles with inadequate shelter and public perception, as local leaders push for more comprehensive solutions.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
-
'Long overdue': Louis Riel School Division switching to full-day kindergarten this year
The Louis Riel School Division announced it will be starting all-day kindergarten in all of its schools.
-
Historical landmark mansion built for Manitoba's Wheat King up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police arrest 3 during 'weapons complaint' at downtown hotel
Police arrested three people during a weapons complaint at the Westin Hotel in downtown Halifax on Wednesday night.
-
'I had to check the numbers again just to make sure': N.B. man wins $5M Lotto 6/49 prize
A Keswick Ridge, N.B., man is still in disbelief after winning the $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 21.
-
Halifax waterfront welcomes latest development
The Cunard Residences is the newest building to open along the Halifax waterfront.
N.L.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
Edmonton
-
Victim and suspect in Edmonton Corn Maze homicide have connection to Alberta Hospital: sources
Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the people involved in the deadly stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze have a connection to the Alberta Hospital.
-
Metallica says fan died Friday at Edmonton concert
Heavy metal band Metallica on Wednesday paid tribute to a fan it said died at one of their recent Commonwealth Stadium shows.
-
4 Western Canadian ski resorts report snow in August
Seasons come and seasons go, but snow in August? It happened Wednesday in Sunshine Village for the second time in the past week and a few other Western Canadian ski resorts as well.
Calgary
-
Dog attack in Thorncliffe leaves Calgary woman, Chihuahua injured: 'It was horrible'
Calgary bylaw officers are investigating a dog attack in the community of Thorncliffe that saw a woman and her Chihuahua injured.
-
Police seek public assistance locating suspect in random string of Calgary sexual assaults
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help locate the suspect in a random sexual assault that took place in early August.
-
Hail damage at Calgary airport will take at least 18 months to fix: officials
A fast-moving thunderstorm that swept through Calgary earlier this month caused enough hail damage to the Calgary International Airport that it's going to be more than a year before it's repaired.
Regina
-
Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask Party's Cockrill and Grewal
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is actively investigating two government MLAs.
-
One-way streets continue to cause confusion in downtown Regina
It was the kryptonite of many Saskatchewan drivers taking their road test: One-way streets. However, the component has not been mandatory since November of 2017 – leaving mixed feelings with many.
-
How far along are Regina's 2024 construction projects?
Regina commuters will have to contend with detours for a little while longer, as construction season passes the halfway mark.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Saskatchewan's largest hospital sees building temporarily shuttered due to water damage
Part of Saskatchewan's largest hospital is facing extensive water damage.
Vancouver
-
BC United suspending election campaign to avoid vote-splitting on the right
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
-
Polling, naming or leading? The factors behind BC United’s implosion
When BC United leader, Kevin Falcon, pulled the plug on his party’s electoral hopes and his own political future Wednesday, he was following in the footsteps of other centre-right political leaders in British Columbia.
-
Police recommending criminal charges over 'magic mushroom' dispensary in Vancouver
Vancouver police say they plan to forward the results of an investigation into a storefront ‘magic mushroom’ dispensary to Crown counsel and that report will include a recommendation of charges.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United suspending election campaign to avoid vote-splitting on the right
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
-
Polling, naming or leading? The factors behind BC United’s implosion
When BC United leader, Kevin Falcon, pulled the plug on his party’s electoral hopes and his own political future Wednesday, he was following in the footsteps of other centre-right political leaders in British Columbia.
-
New Mental Health and Substance Use hub opening next week in the West Shore
Tracy Taylor has struggled with her mental health going back to her early teens.