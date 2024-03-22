TORONTO
Toronto

    • Collision in Mono leaves Toronto man dead, four others injured

    A Toronto man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Mono Friday afternoon.

    Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to Airport Road between Country Road 7 and 5 Sideroad just before 4 p.m. for a serious crash.

    A 20-year-old man from Scarborough was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    A 21-year-old man was transported to a Toronto trauma centre, and there is no word on his condition.

    Police said three others, two men and a woman, were taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Police closed Airport Road for several hours for the investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

