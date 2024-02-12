Colder weather coming this week after record-breaking high in Toronto
Toronto is shifting back toward more winter-like conditions after an extended bout of mild weather over the past week.
“We’ve begun a very gradual slide towards more seasonable conditions,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday.
“After a calm and comfortable start to the work week, we’ll get some wet flurries on Tuesday and some accumulating snow on Thursday before finally getting some below normal temps for the start of next weekend.”
On Friday, Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record, with the temperature climbing above 13 C.
The city has seen an unseasonably warm winter so far but more normal temperatures are retuning this week.
Toronto will see a high of 3 C today, dropping slightly to 2 C on Tuesday, and 0 C on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
On Saturday, the daytime high is expected to dip below zero, reaching only -3 C at the warmest point in the day.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
Hamilton police release new details in search for son who allegedly murdered father in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Hamilton police released new details about the 22-year-old son wanted in connection with the murder of his father on Saturday night.
Insurance premiums likely to be higher for EVs, report shows
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
'He tested that hip out': Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughs off Super Bowl spat with Travis Kelce
It was footage that quickly became a meme, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughed off his spat with tight end Travis Kelce during the team’s 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.
2 people missing after falling through Charleston Lake ice in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say the search continued on Monday for two people missing after falling through the ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario.
'A Canada thing': Popular menu hack convinces A&W to offer South Asian-style sandwich
On Monday, that Canada-wide status was truly solidified when A&W Canada launched the spicy piri piri potato buddy from coast to coast.
Hate crime reports reach record high; data shows ties to quality of life
People who live in Canadian cities that have high rates of hate crimes were less likely to report positive physical and mental health compared with those in other parts of the country, according to Statistics Canada.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Thinking of buying or selling your home? Here's why these realtors say now's the time
Interest rates may still be sky-high, but you should consider buying or selling your home now, according to three Montreal real estate agents.
-
Timothee Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve coming to Montreal to promote Dune: Part 2
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothee Chalamet will be in Montreal to promote the film Dune: Part 2.
-
Quebec alcohol prices are going up -- with one exception
Quebec's liquor board, the SAQ, will be raising its prices in May. Wines priced at $15 or less will not go up in price.
London
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run on Highbury Avenue North
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Highbury Avenue North in the early morning hours of Monday.
-
London man charged after pepper spraying strangers, uttering death threats
A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pepper sprayed two strangers and made death threats in the Pond Mills neighbourhood over the weekend.
-
Doug Ford government loses Bill 124 appeal in Ontario court
Ontario's top court has rejected the provincial government's Bill 124 appeal, which more than one million workers argued infringed on their collective bargaining rights.
Kitchener
-
Car fire in Kitchener neighbourhood under investigation
A car fire in a Kitchener neighbourhood is being considered suspicious and is under investigation by police.
-
Doug Ford government loses Bill 124 appeal in Ontario court
Ontario's top court has rejected the provincial government's Bill 124 appeal, which more than one million workers argued infringed on their collective bargaining rights.
-
Guelph couple carjacked after stopping to help woman on side of road
An elderly couple from Guelph almost had their car stolen after they stopped to help a woman on the side of the road.
Northern Ontario
-
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa receives $176 million in federal funding for housing
The city of Ottawa will receive $176 million in new federal funding to help build much needed housing in the capital over the next 10 years.
-
Shots fired at Ottawa Catholic elementary school Sunday evening
Coun. Laine Johnson says police responded to reports of shots fired at St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School on Field Street Sunday evening.
-
2 people missing after falling through Charleston Lake ice in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say the search continued on Monday for two people missing after falling through the ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Arson incidents increase by 41% in Windsor
Windsor police say incidents of arson have increased by 41 per cent over the past year.
-
Windsor police officer pleads guilty to making inappropriate comments to female officers
A Windsor police officer has been demoted for inappropriate comments, text messages and “unwanted physical contact” towards female employees of the service.
-
OPP looking to identify driver who failed to remain at scene of crash
Police in Leamington are looking to identity the driver of a pickup truck who failed to remain at the scene of a collision that sent two people to hospital late last week.
Barrie
-
Emergency crews rescue man from icy waters of Cooks Bay
Emergency crews were called to Cooks Bay in Georgina over the weekend for reports of someone falling through the ice into the frigid water.
-
Here's how to have your say about the controversial Muskoka hospital redevelopment proposal
Bracebridge residents will have a second chance to voice their opinions and hear about Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's (MAHC) hospital redevelopment proposal.
-
Essa and Springwater firefighters battle blaze at storage facility
Early-morning fire in Essa Township has OFM called to investigate.
Atlantic
-
Coastal storm may bring heavy snow to Nova Scotia Tuesday and Wednesday
Another snowstorm is expected to hit Nova Scotia this week with Environment Canada warning of up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by noon Wednesday, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.
-
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
-
Not-so-sweet love connection: N.S. RCMP warn public of 'romance scams'
The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning people to be wary of “romance scams” ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Calgary
-
WestJet could face costly delivery delays due to panel blowout on Boeing plane
WestJet is facing indefinite delays on dozens of new aircraft deliveries after a panel blowout on a Boeing 737 Max plane last month that prompted a halt to production expansion at the U.S. aircraft maker.
-
Inside the new boutique hotel opening in Revelstoke, B.C.
Those heading to Revelstoke, B.C., this spring will have a new option to consider when deciding where to stay.
-
Jonas Brothers coming to Calgary Stampede
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will be making the trip this summer to perform at the Calgary Stampede, officials announced Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP holding news conference on string of 'devastating' deaths, including 3 children
Manitoba RCMP is set to give an update on a string of suspicious deaths reported over the weekend.
-
LIVE AT 12:30 PM
LIVE AT 12:30 PM WPS to give new details on North End standoff that led to 3 officers being shot
Winnipeg police are set to give an update on an incident that led to three officers being shot while investigating reports of a woman being held against her will in an apartment building.
-
New replacement for GED program coming to Manitoba
Manitoba has brought in a new program to help ensure adults can access employment opportunities in the future.
Vancouver
-
More than 17,000 signatures oppose safe consumption site in Richmond ahead of council vote
Thousands of people have signed a petition opposing a safe consumption site in Richmond, B.C., ahead of city council's vote on the matter.
-
Here's how much snow North Shore mountains got over the weekend
The North Shore mountains finally saw some snow over the weekend, after a challenging season that has forced ski resorts into multiple day-long closures.
-
Shooting near Coquitlam Centre sparks large police presence
Coquitlam RCMP swarmed the outside of a Cactus Club Cafe late Sunday evening after a shooting.
Edmonton
-
Fire 'used for warmth' behind $5M in damages at Queen Alexandra apartment: EFRS
A weekend apartment fire in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood started with a deliberately set fire, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
-
Concrete slab thrown onto vehicle from Edmonton overpass
Police are looking for a person who threw objects at vehicles on Whitemud Drive on Saturday.
-
One-in-two women report experiencing harassment, sexual assault at work
Nearly one-in-two women have reported experiencing harassment or sexual assault in the workplace during their career, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.