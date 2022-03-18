City of Toronto mask mandates will be optional next week. Here's where you still need to wear one

The City of Toronto has announced that it will lift mask requirements in most of its facilities as of next week.

The Ontario government has already indicated that it will lift the mask mandate in most settings as of Monday, with the exception of healthcare settings, long-term care and retirement homes, public transit, congregate care settings, shelters and jails.

In a news release issued on Friday, the city confirmed that it will be following the provincial guidance and lifting masking requirements for visitors and employees in most of its facilities as of next week.

The city had already decided to repeal its mask bylaw as of Monday, including an amendment which required that masks be worn in enclosed common areas within condominium and apartment buildings.

Here are the details on where masks will no longer be required as of next week and where you will still need to wear one, at least for the time being:

City buildings and civic centres

Masks will no longer be required at Toronto Public Library branches, waste drop-off depots, city-run museums, St. Lawrence Market, Metro Hall, North York Civic Centre, Scarborough Civic Centre, Etobicoke Civic Centre, York Civic Centre and East York Civic Centre.

Community and recreation centres

Masks will no longer be required when visiting a community or recreation centre or participating in a city recreational program.

Public transit

Masks will continue to be required on all public transit vehicles and within all public transit stations until April 27. The masking requirement will, however, be lifted in the non-transit related areas of Union Station as of Monday.

Long-term care homes

Masks will continue to be required in all long-term care homes until at least April 27, as per the provincial direction.

Shelters

Masks will continue to be required in all shelters until at least April 27, as per the provincial direction.

Childcare centres

The city says that its Children's Services division is continuing to work with Toronto Public Health to determine whether it will change the masking policy at its centres, following the new provincial guidance. But it says that for now “masks will continue to be worn by child care staff when interacting with children, their families and other staff.”

City employees

The city says that masks will continue to be required for employees delivering essential critical services in high-risk settings until April 27. Employees in non high-risk settings will no longer be required to wear a mask but can choose to wear one if they want to.