Cineplex and Uber Eats will deliver concession stand snacks to your home
Bags of popcorn are shown during the Cineplex Entertainment company's annual general meeting in Toronto on May 17, 2017. Cineplex Inc. has started offering delivery of concession stand snacks to customers in 60 communities throughout Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec. Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacob says the company has partnered with Uber Eats to deliver popcorn, hot dogs, candy, nachos and soft drinks because customers have long been wanting movie theatre snacks at home or in the office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:54AM EDT
TORONTO -- Cineplex Inc. has started to offer delivery of concession stand snacks to customers in 60 communities throughout Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and Quebec.
Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob says the company has partnered with Uber Eats to deliver popcorn, hot dogs, candy, nachos and soft drinks for customers who want movie theatre snacks at home or in the office.
The option is available in cities including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal. Parts of downtown Toronto will be left out of the offering because some theatre concession stands aren't easily accessible for Uber Eats drivers.
If there is demand for an expansion to unserviced areas, Jacob says Cineplex will look at using its Rec Room gaming bars and head office as hubs for delivery or consider opening a distribution centre.
The offering comes months after Cineplex began testing delivery in university towns in southern Ontario and as the entertainment giant has ramped up efforts to diversify its revenue.