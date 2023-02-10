Chrystia Freeland, Doug Ford to make announcement in Ohsweken, Ont.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will be joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford Friday morning for an announcement in Ohsweken.

Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith will also be in attendance at the 11:00 a.m. event northwest of Hamilton.

The announcement comes as Canada's 13 premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau work towards forging a new long-term health-care funding deal.

On Tuesday, Ottawa offered up an agreement that includes $17 billion over 10 years added to the Canada Health Transfer. The increase would see the federal share of health-care costs in provinces and territories go from 22 to 24 per cent next year, which is a far cry from the 35 per cent they were looking for.

On Thursday, Ford said he had a productive meeting with two federal ministers following the offer, but said there is still "a little bit" of work to do.

"Premiers, we stick together. We don't look at political stripes. We're doing the best for the interest of all Canadians," he said,

The premiers had planned to speak virtually on Friday to discuss how they will respond to the funding, but that meeting was later moved to Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press