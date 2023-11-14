TORONTO
Toronto

    • Child struck by vehicle in front of Toronto school suffers serious injuries: police

    Toronto police cruisers can be seen near where a child was reportedly struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. (CP24) Toronto police cruisers can be seen near where a child was reportedly struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. (CP24)

    A child suffered serious injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in front of a Toronto school on Tuesday morning, police say.

    According to Toronto police, the child was struck in front of a school just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Sentinel Road and Derrydown Road in North York.

    Paramedics said the child sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

    Roads in the area are closed for investigation. Witnesses are being asked to contact Toronto police's Traffic Services Unit.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News