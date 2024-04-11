Chemical spill from concert venue spills into Etobicoke Creek, spreads to 3 locations downstream

A chemical spill from a basin located at the Rockpile, a music venue in Etobicoke, has leaked into the creek and spread to three locations.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks says that the spill happened on Tuesday, April 9, in which staff have conducted observations with the region and Toronto Water.

Few details about the spill have been provided, however Toronto Water was able to determine that it originated from a catch basin at the concert and events venue located at 5555 Dundas Street West.

“…The source of this material is still unknown and possibly the result of illegal dumping,” a statement sent to CTV News Toronto reads in part.

The City of Toronto confirmed the unknown material is “oil-like.”

Clean-up efforts by the City as well as Toronto Water and contractors began Tuesday and continue Thursday. The basin has been cleaned, however crews continue to clean up three locations downstream in the creek that have been affected.

“A contractor has been retained and has started to remove the spilled material from the creek. The discharged material has a diesel-like odour and will be confirmed through laboratory analysis of samples collected by the ministry,” the statement continues.