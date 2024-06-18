TORONTO
Toronto

Charges laid in Thornhill crash that left 30-year-old woman dead: police

One person was critically injured in a June 17 collision in Thornhill. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto) One person was critically injured in a June 17 collision in Thornhill. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
Share

Charges have now been laid in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash in Thornhill on Monday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Police previously said that two vehicles collided with a large truck in the area of Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard, near Paddock Park, at around 1:30 p.m.

It was initially reported that one person was critically injured in the crash but in an update on Tuesday morning, police confirmed that a 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been charged with impaired driving causing death, according to police.

With files from Joanna Lavoie

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News