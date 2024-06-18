Charges laid in Thornhill crash that left 30-year-old woman dead: police

Charges have now been laid in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash in Thornhill on Monday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Police previously said that two vehicles collided with a large truck in the area of Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard, near Paddock Park, at around 1:30 p.m.

It was initially reported that one person was critically injured in the crash but in an update on Tuesday morning, police confirmed that a 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been charged with impaired driving causing death, according to police.

With files from Joanna Lavoie