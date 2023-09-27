Toronto

    • Charges laid after more than 100 fraudulent credit cards registered on OLG’s website

    An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

    A Mississauga woman is facing several charges after hundreds of fraudulent credit cards were registered on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) website.

    In a news release issued Wednesday, the Ontario Provincial Police said its Investigation and Enforcement Bureau was contacted last April about allegations of fraud on OLG.ca.

    Investigators have found that an individual enrolled on the gaming site more than 100 credit card numbers that were obtained fraudulently, police said.

    As a result, police have charged 48-year-old Donna-Maria Lakshman with 18 counts of fraud under $5,000, one count of identity theft and one count of using credit card data.

    She is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court next month.

