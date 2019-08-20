

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old man from Pickering is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led police on a high-speed chase, resulting in damage to a Durham police cruiser.

Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Durham Regional Police officers stopped a blue Ford SUV travelling northbound on Whites Road, near Taunton Road, that had allegedly failed to stop at a red light.

“While speaking to the driver, the officer detected the smell of alcohol and noticed full and empty bottles of beer and a bottle of wine in the vehicle,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

A 17-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Police said that both occupants became “argumentative” and physically resisted when officers reached inside the car to prevent them from driving away. When officers demanded a breath sample, police said that the vehicle sped off.

“A short police pursuit led to a dead end street and one officer had to jump back into his cruiser to avoid being struck. The driver struck the police cruiser and left the area,” police said.

Police called off the pursuit when speeds exceeded 100 kilometers an hour.

About 45 minutes later, officers found a man and a young woman walking southbound on Valley Farm Road and took them both into custody.

A vehicle with its license plates removed was found abandoned on Denvale Drive, investigators said. Back on Valley Farm Road, police found a black sweater tucked away in some bushes. Inside the sweater were the two licence plates for the vehicle, car keys, ID, cellphones, a small quantity of marijuana and a cannabis candy bar.

Micah Berry, 20, of Pickering, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, failure to stop after an accident, and five other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

He has been held for a bail hearing.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer. She was released on a promise to appear order.