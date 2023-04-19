Charges laid after driver found allegedly intoxicated near Canada’s Wonderland

A 911 call led to an impaired driving arrest after a suspect, who police say was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle in a ditch near Canada’s Wonderland, allegedly drove erratically and assaulted two officers.

According to York Regional Police, a citizen called 911 around 6:40 a.m. Monday after seeing a vehicle in a ditch near Jane Street and Canada’s Wonderland Drive. The driver of the vehicle, the citizen reported, was “slumped over the steering wheel.”

Police say the driver woke up but the caller was concerned they were intoxicated.

A patrol officer arrived shortly after the call was made, however investigators allege the individual had started driving again in an “erratic fashion” in an attempt to get out of the embankment.

“The officer approached the suspect, told him he was under arrest and directed him to shut off the vehicle,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“As a backup officer arrived, the suspect managed to drive out of the ditch and fled the scene.”

Police say that officers pursued the suspect and blocked them from travelling on Jane Street. Two officers sustained minor injuries after they were assaulted while making the arrest, police said.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Toronto resident Mayowa Olubodun, is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including impaired driving, dangerous driving and assault of a peace officer.

In a news release police warned that if citizens suspect impaired driving, they should call 911 “right away.”

“Day and night, our officers are patrolling the roads and available to respond to citizens’ calls like this one. Working together, we can make our roads safer places to travel.”

The charges have not been proven in court.