Charges laid after BMW stolen by knifepoint north of Toronto

Three people are facing multiple charges in connection with a carjacking in Richmond Hill last week.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. on Nov. 4, near Weldrick Road East and Strathearn Avenue, south of Major Mackenzie Drive.

According to investigators, two suspects approached a driver as he entered the garage of his home. The suspects threatened the victim with a knife and demanded his cell phone and the keys to his BMW X6.

The suspects left the area in the BMW at a high rate of speed, police said. A third suspect was at the scene in a second vehicle.

The following day the suspects were seen in a stolen BMW X6 along with a Tesla.

Officers took the driver of the Tesla into custody and seized an unspecified quantity of cash, as well as multiple car keys—including the key fob for the stolen BMW.

Police said that during the arrest of the other suspects, one of them “intentionally drove towards an investigator.”

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

One of the suspects was in possession of narcotics and a replica firearm, investigators added.

Three suspects—identified as 22-year-old Wahidullah Wahidullah, 30-year-old Nazir Hakimi, and 18-year-old Muhamma Rahman—are facing multiple charges including robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The charges have not been proven in court.