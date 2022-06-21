Charges laid after 24-year-old dies of stab wounds in York Region

A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in the Township of King.

According to police, officers were called to a residence on John Street, near King Road and Keele Street, around 5:45 p.m. on June 17 after receiving a report of a person injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, the found a 24-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. The victim, who has been identified as Toronto resident Noran Leslie-Durrant, was unresponsive and rushed to hospital.

He later died of his injuries.

Police have said that Leslie-Durrant was “targeted” and there is no further concern for public safety.

On Tuesday, police said they have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the incident.

Kimberly Graham, a resident of the Township of King, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact York Regional Police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.