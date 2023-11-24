Chance of flurries in Toronto this weekend as temperatures cool down

Toronto could see a wintry mix of flurries and rain this weekend, along with cooler temperatures into next week.

Friday night has a 30 per cent chance of flurries, with temperatures falling to -4 C overnight, according to Environment Canada. Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a slight increase in temperature to about 4 C, followed by a predicted mix of flurries and rain showers on Sunday and into Monday.

Next week, more flurries are expected into Tuesday, with temperatures early in the week expected to hover around 0 C.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for some parts of Ontario, with lake effect snow called for in in the Barrie, Midland and Orillia areas.

"Umbellas are likely required for the Santa Claus Parade," said CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter. The parade is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in Toronto.

CTV News Toronto will share weather updates through the weekend as the forecast continues to evolve.