Car drives into house in Scarborough, one in hospital with serious injuries
Police are responding to a collision where a vehicle drove into a house in Scarborough.
Police say that the collision happened at 5:30 p.m. in the Bellamy Road N and Cedar Brae Boulevard area.
According to police, the driver remained on scene. EMS says that he has since been transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say to expect delays in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Suspect in custody after deaths of 3 children, 2 women in southern Manitoba
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating five suspicious deaths at three locations in in southern Manitoba.
A plane carrying Canadian skydivers hits beach in southern Mexico, killing a man on the ground
A plane carrying four Canadian skydivers came down on a beach Sunday in southern Mexico, killing one man who was on the beach.
Jordan's King Abdullah II to visit Canada on Wednesday, Trudeau's office says
Jordan's King Abdullah II will visit Canada later this week and meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, who was set to be a superstar, has died in a car crash
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, who was set to be a superstar of long-distance running, was killed along with his coach in a car crash in Kenya late Sunday.
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
A new book offers an unprecedented peek into Canadians' bedrooms.
Father in gender reveal that sparked fatal 2020 California wildfire has pleaded guilty
A man whose family's gender reveal photo shoot sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter in 2020 has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Friday.
After multiple break-ins, Montrealer invests thousands into anti-theft tech for his Jeep
Car thefts are becoming increasingly common and complex across Canada, especially in Quebec.
Here are the Quebec regions that broke temperature records on Feb. 10
The warm temperatures in Quebec broke multiple records across the province, including in Montreal whose previous high mark was set more than 20 years ago.
Two missing after house fire in western Quebec town
Quebec provincial police say two people are unaccounted for after a fire swept through a home in the western Quebec municipality of Bowman.
Police investigate 'suspicious' overnight blaze in London, Ont.
London Police Service (LPS) investigators attended the scene of a fire near the city’s core Sunday morning.
'We’re not the same rural Ontario': L-K-M Liberal candidate calls out PCs
A by-election in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex has yet to be called, but the Liberal Party has kicked off its unofficial campaign.
London, Ont. cheerleader taking part in Super Bowl 58 festivities
Elizabeth Morgan has been rubbing shoulders with NFL legends this week in Las Vegas, NV.
Immersive augmented reality initiative revives Guelph's rich Black heritage
This Black History Month, a new project in Guelph is harnessing technology to illuminate the city’s vibrant Black history
Kitchener roundabout re-opened following collision investigation
At around 10:55 a.m. Sunday, emergency services responded to the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Guelph Humane Society launches special Valentine's Day campaign for shelter animals
The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) is gearing up to spread some love to the animals in their care this Valentine’s Day.
Elliot Lake man accused of assault, breaching bail
Following a reported assault on Friday on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake provincial police have arrested a 38-year-old local man.
Conservatives elect new federal candidate for Nipissing–Timiskaming
Conservative Party of Canada members in Nipissing–Timiskaming have selected a fresh face to lead them in the next federal election.
BREAKING Three people fall through ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario
Rescue crews are responding to reports of three people falling through ice on an eastern Ontario lake on Sunday.
Leafs offered in-person hearing for cross-check after empty-netter against Senators
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa Senator’s Ridly Greig Saturday night.
Transit Windsor workers ratify new collective agreement with wage hikes, benefit improvements: union
Transit Windsor workers have ratified a new collective agreement which includes wage increases and improvements to benefits, according to their union.
Roads reopened after police monitor 'planned demonstration' marking bridge blockade anniversary
Windsor police have reopened multiple roads which were closed Sunday due to a 'planned demonstration' beginning in the city's west end. The demonstration
Sunny but cool conditions on Sunday
Despite the sun, temperatures are starting to come down across the region after days of unseasonable warmth.
Local bar prepares 5,000 to 6,000 thousand chicken wings for Superbowl Sunday
Local bars stock up on chicken wings, among other popular foods, ahead of Superbowl Sunday.
Minden man wanted for robbery using fireman; considered threat to public
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warrant for arrest for 28-year-old Minden resident Michael Gunn.
Families with sick children experience off-roading adventure in Muskoka
Families with seriously or chronically ill children got to experience an off-road adventure in Muskoka over the weekend.
Local state of emergency in Cape Breton ends
The state of local emergency in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has come to an end after the area saw historic amounts of snowfall last weekend.
Charlottetown and federal government compromise for $10 million in housing spending
After months of back and fourth, Charlottetown and the federal government have come to a $10 million deal intended to increase housing builds in the city.
Man charged after threatening and shooting at two people in Torbrook: N.S. RCMP
A man is facing multiple firearm related offences after shots were fired at a residence in Torbrook, N.S., Saturday morning.
Calgary daycare temporarily closed after inspection discovers mouse droppings, cockroaches
A Calgary daycare was temporarily shut down Wednesday after health officials discovered mouse droppings and cockroaches inside.
Winnipeg apartment building fire sends five to hospital
Five people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Winnipeg’s West End.
Armed and barricaded incident results in three Winnipeg officers being shot
Three officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were shot on Saturday during an armed and barricaded incident in the North End.
Missing West Kelowna man found dead, family says in social media post
The extensive search for Lucas Singer-Kraus, who has been missing since the night of Jan. 31, has ended in tragedy, according to posts on social media.
One person in serious condition after East Van apartment fire
Paramedics took a person to hospital in serious condition after a fire broke out in an East Vancouver apartment building Sunday morning.
Large diesel spill in downtown Vancouver closes street, evacuates grocery store
Firefighters are at the scene of a diesel leak in a downtown Vancouver parkade.
Concrete slab thrown onto vehicle from Whitemud Drive overpass
Police are looking for a person who threw objects at vehicles on Whitemud Drive on Saturday.
Sherwood Park man dead after highway crash southwest of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash southwest of Edmonton on Sunday.
$70K in goods stolen from Alberta property: police
Lac La Biche RCMP are asking for public assistance to help identify a suspect after a break and enter at a summer property on the north side of Lac La Biche.