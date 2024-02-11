TORONTO
Toronto

    • Car drives into house in Scarborough, one in hospital with serious injuries

    The driver of a car that crashed into a house on Bellamy Road on Friday evening has been sent to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. (Jacob Estrin / CP24) The driver of a car that crashed into a house on Bellamy Road on Friday evening has been sent to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
    Police are responding to a collision where a vehicle drove into a house in Scarborough.

    Police say that the collision happened at 5:30 p.m. in the Bellamy Road N and Cedar Brae Boulevard area.

    According to police, the driver remained on scene. EMS says that he has since been transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    Police say to expect delays in the area.

    The investigation is ongoing.

