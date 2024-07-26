TORONTO
Toronto

Most express lanes of Hwy. 401 reopen at McCowan after tractor trailer crash

Blocked express lanes on Highway 401 are pictured following a tractor trailer collision Friday July 26, 2024. Blocked express lanes on Highway 401 are pictured following a tractor trailer collision Friday July 26, 2024.
One person was taken to hospital following a tractor trailer collision on a busy stretch of Highway 401 in Scarborough early Friday.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound express lanes near McCowan Road.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one male to hospital with minor injuries.

There was also a significant fuel spill on the highway from the crash, the Ministry of Transportation said.

Ontario Provincial Police said all eastbound express lanes were closed at McCowan because of the crash. By around 7:45 a.m., all but one of the express lanes had reopened.

