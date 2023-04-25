Car crashes into Pickering Shoppers Drug Mart
An elderly driver crashed their car into a Shoppers Drug Mart in Pickering, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Durham Regional Police told CTV News Toronto that the call came in at 3:25 p.m. following the incident at a pharmacy near Sheppard Avenue and Whites Road North.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
No injuries were reported, police said, but the vehicle did go through the front of the business and collided with some aisles holding products.
Officers were seen sealing off the area as an investigation gets underway.
Police respond after a vehicle crashed into a Shoppers Drug Mart in Pickering, Ont. on April 25, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA chief says moon mission comes amid 'space race' with China, defends Russian partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
Montreal
-
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
-
London International Airport transformed for film production
It may be April on the calendar, but it’s Christmastime at London International Airport — and it’s all thanks to filming taking place at YXU.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
-
'We still haven’t completely grieved': Victim’s brother reacts to the possibility of killer visiting family
The brother of Edra Haan says it’s unfair that Udo Haan, the man who killed his sister, may be able to visit his mother one day.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Windsor
-
A violent dispute between neighbours over protecting future Ojibway National Urban Park Land
A Windsor couple says their neighbour has been cutting down trees on land that is destined for the future Ojibway National Urban Park.
-
Five people injured after serious crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say five people were taken to hospital with "severe, life-threatening injuries" after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.
-
Striking public workers and supporters rally in downtown Windsor
The rain didn’t stop a few hundred people from rallying in support of striking public servants outside Windsor City Hall Tuesday afternoon.
Barrie
-
DNA evidence links accused killer Rob Sampson to slain Orillia woman, expert says
A forensic biologist testified that DNA evidence found under Tracy Reid's fingernails and leg matched Rob Sampson.
-
Body found at Orillia's waterfront: OPP
Provincial police are investigating the discovery of a body in Orillia near the waterfront.
-
OPP investigating death in Springwater Township home
Police say foul play is not suspected after a body was found in Springwater Township.
Atlantic
-
No time to complain: Business owners are working eight-day weeks, says survey
A new survey from a nationwide business association says widespread staffing shortages have left entrepreneurs working what amounts to an eight-day week.
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
Calgary
-
LIVE
LIVE | Calgary arena deal reached, new event centre will be built in Rivers District
It's official, Calgary is getting a new arena.
-
Calgary police seek surveillance footage after shots fired in Castleridge
Calgary police are looking to the public for information on a shooting in the community of Castleridge earlier this week.
-
Importance of diversity, representation in Calgary sport highlighted by men's health organization
The Kings of Hearts organization, founded by Yenukwa Kombian and Hafen Sumani, focuses on men's mental health and wellness.
Winnipeg
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
-
Portage and Main could get elevated walking bridges, raised gardens in makeover
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
‘So incredibly grateful’: Manitoba students welcomed by Sask. community after getting stranded overnight
A Manitoba school is expressing its gratitude after a community in Saskatchewan rallied around a group of students who were stranded for a night in their town.
Vancouver
-
Trappers who break the law should be punished, says Fur Institute, responding to study
The Fur Institute of Canada says many trappers are pet owners, and the last thing they want to do is find that a cat or dog has been caught.
-
Suspect who allegedly assaulted 89-year-old woman at Metrotown arrested, police say
A man has been arrested in relation to a string of assaults at Metrotown mall, Burnaby RCMP say.
-
Surrey nurse who fell asleep while on duty in ICU faces 1-week suspension: BCCNM
A B.C. man has agreed to a one-week suspension of his nursing registration over numerous issues with his practice—including instances in which he fell asleep while on duty.
Edmonton
-
'I didn't know how to react': Resident describes tense moments during grass fire in northwest Edmonton
Residents of a northwest Edmonton neighbourhood are waiting to find out what caused a grass fire that threatened their homes on Monday.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Calgary arena deal reached, new event centre will be built in Rivers District
It's official, Calgary is getting a new arena.
-
'Art has kind of become my shining light': Local artist creating custom Oilers jersey for Ben Stelter Fund
A local artist has combined her creativity and her love of hockey.