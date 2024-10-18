TORONTO
    • Teen arrested after rash of incidents in which people were shot with BB gun in Newmarket: police

    Police tape is shown in this stock image taken in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy Police tape is shown in this stock image taken in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy after four separate incidents in a Newmarket neighbourhood earlier this week in which victims reported being shot with a BB gun.

    The incidents all occurred in the area of Davis Drive and Alexander Road on Oct. 16.

    Police say that in all of the incidents the victims reported that a group of teens riding in a grey sedan shot at them using a BB gun.

    No serious injuries were reported as a result of the shootings.

    Police say that the suspect vehicle was later located by officers and the 17-year-old was charged with four counts of assault with a weapon and four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    “The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated,” a news release issued by York Regional Police on Friday states.

    In the news release, police warned the public that replica firearms can look identical to real guns.

    Police said that as a result officers are often “in the position of having to make quick decisions on whether the weapon is real, a toy or a replica, which could have significant consequences.”

    “Citizens should be aware that when police respond to any call involving a firearm, it is treated as legitimate until an investigation can determine otherwise,” the release states.

    Police say that they are continuing to investigate the Newmarket incidents “and additional arrests are anticipated.”

