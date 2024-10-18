TORONTO
Toronto

    • Hamilton man accused of sexually assaulting two females after offering them ride

    Dwayne Smith, 38, of Hamilton is shown. Smith is facing charges in a sexual assault investigation. Dwayne Smith, 38, of Hamilton is shown. Smith is facing charges in a sexual assault investigation.
    Share

    A 38-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges after he offered two young females a ride and then took them back to his residence and sexually assaulted them, police say.

    Police say that the suspect was driving a green Dodge pick-up truck in the area of Cannon and Sherman streets on Oct. 3 when he approached the victims.

    It is alleged that the suspect then took the victims back to his residence where the alleged sexual assaults occurred.

    The incident was then reported to police on Oct. 13.

    Dwayne Smith, of Hamilton, has since been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of possessing child pornography.

    In a news release issued on Friday, police said that investigators believe there may be more victims out there who have not yet come forward.

    An image of the suspect has been released and anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Arson suspect arrested in Wednesday's OEV fire

      Damage is estimated at $250,000 and one person has been arrested after a suspicious fire in Old East Village. Fire broke out Wednesday at 737 Dundas St. — the same building where police are already investigating an $800,000 arson from Sept. 5.

    • St. Thomas needs a new city manager

      After just six months on the job, the city manager for St. Thomas has announced his resignation. Hired in April, Michael Bradley has now accepted a position in his hometown of Brantford as the Chief Administrative Officer.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News