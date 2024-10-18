Stolen vehicle flips onto roof on Highway 401 in Mississauga

A stolen vehicle rolled over on Highway 401 in Mississauga and caused multiple lanes closures Friday morning, police say.

An image from the scene posted by the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Highway Safety Division showed the vehicle on its roof. It’s unclear what caused the rollover.

Three middle eastbound lanes near Winston Churchill Boulevard were closed for cleanup, but have since reopened, the OPP said.

One person is in police custody, though it’s unclear what charges they are facing or what injuries they sustained.