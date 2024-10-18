TORONTO
Toronto

    • Stolen vehicle flips onto roof on Highway 401 in Mississauga

    Ontario Provincial Police say a stolen vehicle flipped onto its roof in Highway 401 in Mississauga on Oct. 18, 2024. (OPP) Ontario Provincial Police say a stolen vehicle flipped onto its roof in Highway 401 in Mississauga on Oct. 18, 2024. (OPP)
    Share

    A stolen vehicle rolled over on Highway 401 in Mississauga and caused multiple lanes closures Friday morning, police say.

    An image from the scene posted by the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Highway Safety Division showed the vehicle on its roof. It’s unclear what caused the rollover.

    Three middle eastbound lanes near Winston Churchill Boulevard were closed for cleanup, but have since reopened, the OPP said.

    One person is in police custody, though it’s unclear what charges they are facing or what injuries they sustained.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Arson suspect arrested in Wednesday's OEV fire

      Damage is estimated at $250,000 and one person has been arrested after a suspicious fire in Old East Village. Fire broke out Wednesday at 737 Dundas St. — the same building where police are already investigating an $800,000 arson from Sept. 5.

    • St. Thomas needs a new city manager

      After just six months on the job, the city manager for St. Thomas has announced his resignation. Hired in April, Michael Bradley has now accepted a position in his hometown of Brantford as the Chief Administrative Officer.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News