Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Ottawa

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for federal offender who is known to frequent Toronto and Ottawa.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said its Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for 29-year-old Gary Prince after he allegedly breached the conditions of his day parole.

Prince is serving a two-year sentence for two counts of break-and-enter, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and a number of other offences, police said.

He’s described by police as a Black/Caucasian male, six-feet tall, and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about Prince’s whereabouts to contact the R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.