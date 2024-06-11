TORONTO
Toronto

    • Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Ottawa

    Gary Prince is seen in this undated image. (OPP) Gary Prince is seen in this undated image. (OPP)
    Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for federal offender who is known to frequent Toronto and Ottawa.

    In a news release issued Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said its Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for 29-year-old Gary Prince after he allegedly breached the conditions of his day parole.

    Prince is serving a two-year sentence for two counts of break-and-enter, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and a number of other offences, police said.

    He’s described by police as a Black/Caucasian male, six-feet tall, and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

    Police are asking anyone with information about Prince’s whereabouts to contact the R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

