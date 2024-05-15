TORONTO
    • Canada's Masse wins women's 100-metre backstroke race at Olympic Trials

    Kylie Masse leaps in to the water as she wins the women's 100m backstroke during the Canadian Olympic Swim Trials in Toronto on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Kylie Masse leaps in to the water as she wins the women's 100m backstroke during the Canadian Olympic Swim Trials in Toronto on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse has booked her ticket for the Paris Olympics.

    The four-time Olympic medallist won the women's 100-metre backstroke race in 57.94 seconds at the Olympic & Paralympic Trials.

    Ingrid Wilm of Calgary was second in 59.31 — over a half-second inside the Olympic qualifying time — to lock up a spot on the team as well.

    Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., won bronze in her Olympic debut in 2016 in Rio.

    She earned two silvers and a bronze five years later at the Tokyo Games.

    Competition continues through Sunday at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.

