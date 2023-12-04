Bypassing public hearings, debate on Ontario Place bill is undemocratic: opposition
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is planning to bypass key debate and public hearings on a bill to push Ontario Place redevelopment plans forward, a move the opposition parties say is undemocratic.
The legislation enacts the province's promise to take control of two Toronto highways, largely exempts Ontario Place land from further environmental assessments and heritage protections, and allows the minister of infrastructure to issue minister's zoning orders, which override local laws.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Government House Leader Paul Calandra has now proposed skipping committee hearings, which provide an opportunity for public input and normally come after a bill passes second reading, and skipping debate on the bill's third and final reading.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles said it is particularly troubling that the bill seeks to indemnify the government against claims of "misfeasance" and "bad faith."
"It's deeply concerning," she said. "There's something really wrong with that deal for Ontario Place and this government is trying to rush through new laws as quickly as they can to avoid public scrutiny."
The government's Ontario Place plan has faced opposition from some community groups and members of the public, with an underground parking garage for more than 2,000 cars paid for by the government and the long-term nature of a lease with European company Therme for a $350-million spa and waterpark facing particular criticism.
As part of Toronto's deal with the province for the upper level of government to handle costs of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway highways, Ontario agreed to consider moving the parking lot to nearby Exhibition Place.
The government's moves on the bill also limit the participation of members not in an officially recognized party in the legislature, including the Liberals and the Greens, who were not allowed to take part in the approximately 90 minutes of debate on Calandra's motion itself.
John Fraser, the Liberals' house leader, said it silences 12 per cent of the House and the two million people who voted for those members.
- Ontario Place: Here's why the Ford government is moving the science centre
"It's wrong," he said. "It's an abuse of power. And if I sound kind of exercised or angry about it, it's because I've had enough. They could have done some simple things to give people a voice in here and they didn't."
Calandra said his motion to speed up passage of the bill shouldn't be a surprise.
"It's been pretty obvious that I said months ago that we were going to use all the tools at our disposal to make sure that we moved ahead with Ontario Place," he said.
A construction crew works at Ontario Place, in Toronto, on Friday, November 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The motion is set to go to a vote Tuesday.
It also seeks to speed up passage of the government's bills to reverse its changes to the Greenbelt and urban boundary expansions, though not as dramatically as the Ontario Place bill.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
opinion As Trump burns through cash, powerful Republicans are rallying behind a surging candidate
With less than 50 days until Republican voters begin the process of determining their nominee to take on President Joe Biden, political analyst Eric Ham writes about a storm brewing within the GOP -- as super-donors align behind a surging candidate who could pose a threat to frontrunner Donald Trump.
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose.
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
Short-term rentals have 'significantly impacted' housing affordability: Desjardins
A Desjardins report suggests short-term rentals likely contributed to the housing affordability crisis in Canada and around the world.
Canada's foreign interference commissioner unveils parties granted standing in inquiry
The Government of Canada as well as the Conservative and New Democratic parties are among the nearly two dozen entities granted standing to participate in the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions, Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue revealed Monday.
NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
Montreal
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
-
It begins: Montreal launches first round of major snow removal program
It's not winter in Montreal until the plow trucks roll in. The city was blanketed in a fresh blanket of snow over the weekend, and officials say they're ready to start clearing roads, sidewalks and bike paths.
-
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
London
-
'This very easily could have been a fatal fire': Pet cat credited with saving owner's life during Exeter, Ont. fire
Damage was extensive to a duplex on Victoria Street in Exeter following an early morning fire — and the tenant's pet cat is credited with saving his life.
-
Seaforth, Ont. tractor removal slated for this Thursday
A tractor that remains embedded in a building in downtown Seaforth is expected to be removed on Dec. 7. It’s welcome news to downtown businesses who have been dealing with the partial closure of Main Street to traffic since the crash nearly two months ago.
-
Allegedly impaired driver charged after crashing into hydro pole
A 67-year-old man from St. Thomas is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove impaired over the weekend and crashed into an Elgin County hydro pole.
Kitchener
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Homer Watson painting set for auction after being in Waterloo Region home for decades
Homer Watson is one of Waterloo Region’s -- and Canada's -- most renowned painters. One of his works is set to hit the auction block this week.
-
Mastermind closing 18 stores including Cambridge location
Mastermind has reached a deal to the sell the bulk of its business, but 18 locations including its Cambridge store, will be closing.
Northern Ontario
-
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
-
Sault police have tips on warding off Holiday season porch pirates
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, package deliveries in advance of Christmas are starting to arrive.
-
Sudbury florist has done flower arrangements for the Queen and Princess Diana
Pat Ptaszynski has been in the flower business in Greater Sudbury for 73 years.
Ottawa
-
Toronto bus company no show for Ottawa pro-Israel rally participants, UJA says
A Jewish organization says a bus service contracted to transport community members from Toronto to Ottawa for a pro-Israel rally did not show.
-
Ottawa police investigating online shooting threats at Orleans high school
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating shooting threat messages that were sent to students at Garneau Catholic High School in Orléans.
-
Large pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill decries antisemitism
Supporters of Israel and prominent Jewish groups rallied Monday on Parliament Hill, calling for an end to antisemitic violence in Canada and for solidarity with Israel.
Windsor
-
Tips for avoiding holiday debt
When it comes to the holiday season, who doesn’t want to shower their loved ones with lavish gifts? You shouldn’t, experts say, if it you plan on purchasing those presents with a credit card.
-
'We’re not here for pointing fingers': Inquest begins into 2019 OPP shooting of Tecumseh man
A coroner’s inquest started Monday into the OPP shooting of Tecumseh man.
-
'One of the most loyal people': Windsor dad mourned after crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man, who is being remembered as a loyal friend and loving father.
Barrie
-
Vandals target Barrie family, slashing tires, damaging four vehicles
A Barrie man is speaking out after three of his family's vehicles and a neighbour's car were vandalized Saturday night.
-
Canadian military member faces unprecedented prosecution for alleged sexual assault at CFB Borden
An unprecedented prosecution is underway in Barrie criminal court against an active member of the Canadian military accused of sexually assaulting a female soldier while at Canadian Forces Base Borden in 2018.
-
Attempted Muskoka cottage break-in foiled by cameras
An attempted break-in in cottage country has police looking for two suspects.
Atlantic
-
Sticky, weighty snow totals more than 20 cm for parts of the Maritimes
There were snowy roads and plenty of work for snow blowers and shovels for parts of the Maritimes on Monday as the region contends with the first heavy snowfall of December.
-
Majority of N.S. power outages restored following heavy snow
Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning which caused school closures, slippery roads and power outages.
-
Fellow Maritime musicians remember Myles Goodwyn
While attempting to sum up the life and career of Myles Goodwyn’s, five-time ECMA award winner Charlie A’Court said April Wine, which was led by Goodwyn, showed the world the high-level of music talent produced in Canada.
Calgary
-
Invasive ‘super pigs' encroaching on Alberta's mountain parks, experts warn
Experts are warning that Canada's "super pigs" – a crossbreed of wild boars and domestic pigs – are quickly encroaching on mountain parks and communities in Alberta.
-
4 Chestermere city councillors, including mayor, dismissed by Alberta government order
Four members of Chestermere city council, including the mayor, have been dismissed by Alberta’s government due to alleged irregular and improper governance of the city.
-
Quebec man dies snowmobiling on mountain near Revelstoke, B.C.
Mounties say a Quebec man has died while snowmobiling in interior B.C.
Winnipeg
-
Poll shows Wab Kinew has highest approval rating among Canadian premiers
He has only been in office since October, but Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is already boasting the highest approval rating among Canadian premiers, according to a new poll.
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in shoplifting incidents: police
Winnipeg is seeing a 44 per cent spike in shoplifting incidents this year.
-
Two charged with second-degree murder in teen's stabbing death
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged two people, including a 14-year-old male, with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a teenager in a northern First Nation community.
Vancouver
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
-
Canada's first electric fire engine unveiled in Vancouver
Canada's first electric-powered fire engine is now operating out of Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood, promising a range of improvements over traditional trucks – including less noise and better maneuverability.
-
Vancouver parking permits could cost 20% more in 2024
Fees for residential parking permits in the City of Vancouver could increase by up to 20 per cent in 2024, according to a proposal coming to council along with next year's budget.
Edmonton
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
-
Alberta minister's son in critical condition after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
-
St. Albert woman killed in Highway 28 crash
A 30-year-old woman from St. Albert was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28 east of Morinville Monday morning.