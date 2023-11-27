Critics of Ontario Place spa 'very disappointed' Toronto won't fight project as part of new deal
Critics of the Ontario government’s plans to redevelop Ontario Place into a large spa and water park said Monday that they will continue their fight despite a new deal between the city and the province that will see Toronto drop its opposition to the project.
“We're very disappointed Torontonians and Ontarians won't have their say as this redevelopment continues through city hall because it seems like the province is simply going to pull it away,” Ontario Place for All Co-Chair Norm Di Pasquale told CP24. “Now we've all lost our say but I expect the City of Toronto to support Ontario Places for All’s actions going forward.”
Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow announced Monday that they have reached a new deal for the city that will see the province take back responsibility for the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway – a move that will save Toronto billions of dollars. In exchange however, the city has agreed to a number of concessions, including “acceptance of the province’s authority to advance approvals for Ontario Place and a new Ontario Science Centre location.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
A statement from the province also says that the city “has accepted that the province will take steps to assume authority for necessary planning approvals for Ontario Place and that the province “would have the ability to acquire land and water at and around Ontario Place that may be needed for future use as part of the rebuilding process.”
The project, which will reportedly see Austrian company Therme take a 95-year lease for the property, has faced sharp criticism from the public and community groups.
In the Toronto mayoral race earlier this year, Chow said that she would oppose the Ford government’s plan for Ontario Place and said that the site should remain a public park instead of a private spa.
After she took office in July, Chow said that the city could fight the province’s expropriation of some of its lands for the project in court, comments that Ford called “disappointing” at the time.
Just several weeks ago, Chow’s Executive Committee asked city staff to explore the feasibility of using space at Exhibition Place to house the spa as an alternative to Ontario Place.
Speaking with reporters Monday, Chow said her position is still the same, but she now believes that the city can’t do anything to block the project.
“It has been my position that I believe that Ontario Place should be a public park but it is called Ontario Place,” Chow said. “The land belongs to the provincial government and we do not have the authority to stop the development. The future of Ontario Place, that debate is going to happen here at Queen’s Park, not at the municipal level.”
She said parking for the new facility could still be moved to Exhibition Place, an idea that could potentially preserve more park space at Ontario Place.
Ford did not respond directly when asked if he would support the idea.
Speaking with CP24 later, Chow said that she tried to convince the premier to move the spa project somewhere else.
“But they said ‘Naw, I’m not interested.’"
However she said there has “been movement” in discussions around the parking and about keeping some science programming at the Science Centre’s current location, even though the province still plans to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place.
“So both the Science Centre and the parking, there's movement on it. That's the best we can do,” Chow said.
Asked if he thought the mayor should have fought harder, Di Pasquale said “the province has left the city with little option.”
Speaking with CP24, Councillor Brad Bradford, who opposed Chow in the mayoral race, commended her for “walking back” some of her campaign positions to get the deal done with the province.
"It's a significant reversal from her positions in the campaign with respect to uploading and rebuilding the Gardiner, with respect to sort of putting the swords down on Ontario Place and with respect to having more police officers on the TTC," Bradford said. "These are all common sense positions that I think the vast majority of Torontonians agree with."
Ontario’s auditor general said earlier this month that it was probing the province’s deal with Therme. That process remains ongoing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
NDP says if Liberals need more time to deliver pharmacare bill, 'more results' expected
If the federal Liberals need more time to make good on their commitment to pass pharmacare legislation this year, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be expecting 'more results,' in exchange.
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
'Absolutely no talk' of moving Paul Bernardo to minimum security: corrections head
The commissioner of Correctional Service Canada says there is 'absolutely no talk' of moving notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo to an even lower security level, following his transfer into a medium-security prison.
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
4 victims killed in Huntsville, Ont. collision were Chinese citizens, officials confirm
Four of the victims killed in a two-vehicle collision in Muskoka late Saturday night were Chinese citizens, officials have confirmed.
BREAKING Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for two more days, and free more hostages and prisoners
Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their ceasefire for two more days past Monday, the Qatari government said, bringing the prospect of a longer halt to their deadliest and most destructive war and further exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Contract between Puerto Rico's government and coal-fired plant operator leaves residents in the dark
A proposed amended contract between Puerto Rico's government and the operator of a coal-fired power plant accused of contaminating low-income communities on the island drew scrutiny Monday during a heated public hearing.
Defence begins its case in criminal trial of high-profile 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Defence lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich started laying out their case in an Ottawa courtroom Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after 'Molotov cocktail' thrown at Jewish centre
Montreal police are investigating after an incendiary object was allegedly thrown against the door of a Jewish community centre early Monday morning, hours after two federal MPs attended a meeting inside the building.
-
Police officer struck by car on Hwy. 15 in Laval during pursuit
A 24-year-old police officer is suffering from serious injuries after a vehicle struck him on Highway 15 in Laval early Monday morning.
-
25,000 Quebec professional workers adopt strike mandate
Some 25,000 Quebec government professionals are now taking their turn to adopt a strike mandate to be called at the appropriate time.
London
-
Fire crews tackle west London, Ont. homeless encampment blaze
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a small homeless encampment in west London late Monday morning.
-
Police looking for additional victims of possible sexual assault
Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have any information in relation to this investigation.
-
'Tsunami coming': Builders asked for 1,500 homes per year to meet St. Thomas, Ont. demand
Home builders in St. Thomas are preparing for a tidal wave of new residents in the next decade. To meet some of that demand, work is underway on the city’s newest apartment building.
Kitchener
-
Police release images of Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery involving axes, gun
Waterloo regional police are investigating a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
The first big snowfall of the season is expected to hit the area Monday.
-
Demolition set to begin this month at old Fergus hospital
More than three years after Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus opened the doors to its new location, details have finally been released about the demolition of the old one.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
Mother of 2 identified as woman killed in crash that also claimed lives of 4 teens in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa left 'out in the cold' after historic Toronto highway upload
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is hoping that a historic deal by the city of Toronto and the Doug Ford government to 'upload' the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway into the province's hands will mean similar financial help for the city of Ottawa and other municipalities.
-
Workers begin cutting down trees in Hunt Club Road forest
The Ottawa Airport Authority has started removing trees in a section of forest along Hunt Club Road.
-
Coroner's inquest begins into 2018 death of woman at the Ottawa Hospital
A coroner's inquest is underway into the death of a 33-year-old woman who died while undergoing treatment at the Ottawa Hospital in 2018.
Windsor
-
Tips to protect yourself while shopping online this holiday season
As shoppers take advantage of the all Cyber Monday deals and other online holiday shopping, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you're protected while shopping online.
-
As first snowfall leaves county residents worried about dangerous driving, OPP say the problem is getting worse
While the snowfall may be a pleasant sight for people who enjoy the winter, the change in weather only heightens the worry that some residents who live along county roads and highways are feeling.
-
Windsor denturist convicted of sexual assault
A Windsor denturist has been convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault against 10 victims.
Barrie
-
Mother of 2 identified as woman killed in crash that also claimed lives of 4 teens in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
-
Barrie declares Winter Maintenance Event with 20 to 30 cm of snow expected: Here's what that means for you
The City of Barrie has declared a Winter Maintenance Event, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected by Tuesday, meaning no vehicles can park on streets during certain times.
-
Man convicted of killing father challenges 'cruel and unusual' mandatory life sentence
A year after Brad McKee was convicted of killing his father in Penetanguishene in 2019, his sentencing hearing got underway in a Barrie courtroom Monday, with McKee arguing the mandatory minimum life sentence is too severe.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man, 24, dies after pickup truck rollover
A man has died following a rollover crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., last Thursday.
-
Weather warnings in effect as fall storm moves through the Maritimes
It will be a messy evening across the Maritimes on Monday. A large area of low pressure and associated weather fronts continues to bring a mix of snow and rain, along with high and gusty winds.
-
'Alex J. Walling was a true character': Longtime Halifax sportscaster dies
Halifax sportscaster Alex J. Walling has died.
Calgary
-
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
-
Danielle Smith's Alberta sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
Woman found shot in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found shot on Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
-
Manitoba NDP introduces legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a stat holiday
The NDP government has introduced legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg brewery takes on 'Humbug' sign holiday tradition
The 'Humbug' sign hanging proudly from an apartment block in the Polo Park area has become a cherished Christmas tradition for many Winnipeggers.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
-
B.C. Place to be renamed Christine Sinclair Place for soccer star's final match
B.C. Place Stadium is being renamed 'Christine Sinclair Place' for one night only, in honour of the Canada captain's final international outing
-
Police watchdog called in after man seriously injured in fall from Granville Street Bridge
A man was seriously injured after falling from Vancouver's Granville Street Bridge and B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office has been called in to probe the incident.
Edmonton
-
Domestic abuse shelters in Alberta report 10-year high in number of calls for help
The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters says domestic violence is on the rise in the province.
-
Danielle Smith's Alberta sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
Manufacturer's bankruptcy stalls repairs to Edmonton's electric bus fleet
Myriad problems have forced the Edmonton Transit System to hit the brakes on using its relatively new electric bus fleet.