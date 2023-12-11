Busy intersection in downtown Toronto closed for construction this week

A major intersection in downtown Toronto is shutting down this week for construction.

The intersection of Adelaide Street West and Bay Street will be closed to vehicles from Monday to Saturday.

Adelaide Street West and Bay Street streetcar track construction (CP24). New streetcar tracks will be installed on Adelaide Street between York and Victoria streets to allow for TTC route diversions in the downtown core while construction on the Ontario line gets underway.

The city said two-way local traffic loops will be set up and cyclists will have to dismount to get across the intersection.

Following this closure, lanes of traffic will begin to open on Adelaide Street between York and Yonge streets as cosmetic work on the intersection continues.

Adelaide Street construction also includes: