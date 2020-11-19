TORONTO -- A woman from Burlington, Ont. is hoping that photos of her 15-month-old grandson who is battling brain cancer will be returned to her after her camera was stolen.

Police in the area are currently searching for two suspects that allegedly stole the camera and a memory card that contained the photographs last weekend.

“It’s just a slap in the face by some very small people," the woman, who asked to be identifed as Joan, said.

According to investigators, two suspects entered her camera store on Guelph Line in Burlington, near New Street, on Nov. 14 and allegedly took a camera and “camera-related items” without paying.

“On that card there is about a years worth of his photos and I havent backed up those pictures and those memories are not in my possession and that’s what upsets me the most," Joan said.

Joan says her grandson was diagnosed with brain cancer three months ago and is currently undergoing treatment.

“He’s been through three rounds of chemo," she said. "It’s nice to look back at those images seeing him frowning up and knowing that he was healthy in those.”

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects in hopes that the public will be able to recognize them.

The first suspect has been described by police as a white male believed to be in his 40s, standing about five-foot-ten and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a two-tone jacket (black/tan), black pants, black shoes and a medical mask.

Police say the second suspect is a white woman in her 40s with blonde hair. She is about five-foot-six, 200 pounds and has a large build. She was last seen wearing a puffy tan-coloured hip-length jacket, black pants, tan boots and a medical mask. Police also say she was carrying a large tan-coloured shoulder bag.

Joan says the last time merchandise was stolen from her store was about 20 years ago and the goods were eventually recovered.

She says she's hoping for the same outcome in this case.

“If they have any heart whatsoever they will return the card and the camera no matter what condition the cards in and I might be able to recover it if they’ve done something.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is being urged to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2391 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Mike Walker.