TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto to see blast of heat on Tuesday

    People enjoy the warm weather while protecting themselves from the sun with the pink umbrellas at Sugar Beach, in Toronto on Friday, July 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin) People enjoy the warm weather while protecting themselves from the sun with the pink umbrellas at Sugar Beach, in Toronto on Friday, July 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin)
    Share

    Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Toronto early this week before a return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.

    Environment Canada is calling for a high of 27 C in the city on Tuesday, but the temperature will feel closer to 35 with humidity.

    The heat is expected to continue on Wednesday, which will see a high of 27 C, feeling more like 30 with humidity.

    Toronto could see showers and thunderstorms on both days, the national weather agency says.

    A high of 24 C is on tap for Thursday before cooler temperatures settle in for the weekend.

    Friday will see sunshine and a high of 18 C and Saturday will bring a daytime high of 22 C. Cloudy skies and a high of 21 C are in the forecast on Sunday. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News