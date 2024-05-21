TORONTO
Toronto

    • Altercation over fireworks led to stabbing at Toronto waterfront: police

    A stabbing on the Martin Goodman Trail on Monday night left two people injured, Toronto police say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) A stabbing on the Martin Goodman Trail on Monday night left two people injured, Toronto police say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
    Share

    An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing on the Martin Goodman Trail late Monday night, Toronto police say.

    The incident occurred near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Parkside Drive at around 10:45 p.m.

    “It was reported that two groups of males were pointing fireworks at each other which escalated into a physical altercation,” police said in an email to CP24.

    Police said they located a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds and he was transported to hospital for treatment. Police said the man was stabbed in the back but investigators were unable to provide an update on his condition.

    A second male victim made his own way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet released any information on possible suspects. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News