TORONTO -- Two buildings in Toronto's Entertainment District have been evacuated following a crane collapse.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at a construction site at Simcoe and Wellington streets downtown.

Helicopter footage showed the crumpled crane collapsed on top of an office building. Some of the upper windows of the building also appear to have been smashed.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the affected offices at the time.

“The operator was able to come down on his own, which is a good thing,” Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24. “We’re ascertaining for any other injuries — people may have been hurt from any debris falling. Also, crews are investigating for structural damage to the building that’s been hit.”

There have been no reports of any serious injuries so far, Powell said.

Toronto Fire is investigating possible structural damage to the affected building from the collapse and the crane company is also expected to investigate.

It’s not yet clear what caused the structure to fail.

Local roads around the site have been closed off as a precaution.