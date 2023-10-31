Brampton woman says landlord entered her apartment without proper permission
A woman renting a basement apartment in Brampton says several people have walked into her home unannounced as her landlord tries to sell the unit. But what are her rights as a tenant?
"All I heard was my door open. I woke up, and I was in shock," said Linda Kissoon.
According to Kissoon, there have been several times strangers would come into her basement without any prior notice, causing her to be concerned for her privacy and safety.
Kissoon said it happened twice in one day and once when she was in the shower.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"I said, 'Get out of my apartment right now. Who are you guys, and what are you doing?'"
Kissoon said while her landlord did apologize, another realtor came into the unit unannounced while she was sleeping.
"I said, 'You are letting people into my place without letting me know, and that's not right,'" said Kissoon.
Geordie Dent, executive director of the Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations, told CTV News Toronto that landlords must give proper notice if they want to enter your unit.
"Tenants have rights. You get rights for paying your rent, and if you pay 100 per cent of your rent, you get 100 per cent of your rights," said Dent.
Dent said landlords need to provide written notice, 24 hours in advance, to a tenant before anyone enters a unit, including realtors.
"If you're a real estate agent wanting to come in and show the unit to a prospective buyer for a landlord, you're supposed to have written authorization for that, and you're supposed to show that written authorization to the tenant," said Dent.
According to the Landlord and Tenant Board, a landlord may enter a rental unit with written notice 24 hours in advance, but only if the notice has the time and reason for entry, such as if they need to carry out repairs. The landlord may also enter, or allow a real estate agent to enter, to bring in potential purchasers to view a unit or conduct an inspection, so long as the 24-hour notice is provided in advance.
"They can't just come in whenever they want. They have to follow the law," said Dent.
Kissoon wanted to let other renters know their rights, and while her unit is no longer for sale, she may have to move out to allow the landlord's family members to move in.
Kissoon said it's a difficult time to find another place to rent.
"It's so hard to find a place that's the same price, as living in Brampton home prices are so expensive," said Kissoon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Barricaded person fires gun at police in Six Nations: OPP
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
Gaza's phone and internet connections are cut off again, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants
Palestinians reported another widespread outage of internet and phone service in Gaza early Wednesday, hours after Israeli airstrikes levelled apartment buildings near Gaza City and as ground troops battled Hamas militants inside the besieged territory.
Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' actor, dead at 50
Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives,' has died. He was 50.
Russian drones hit oil refinery, damage railway power lines, Ukraine says
An overnight Russian drone attack hit and set ablaze the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine on Wednesday and falling debris from drones that were shot down damaged railway power lines in a nearby region, officials said.
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.
Celine Dion surprises fans at Canadiens-Knights game in Las Vegas
Superstar Celine Dion made a rare appearance to watch the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.
NEW Tick-tock: It's almost time to change our clocks back to standard time. Here’s what you should know
It’s nearly time for the clocks to repeat an hour overnight, returning us to standard time—but although we’re 'gaining' an hour, it still disrupts our sleep schedules, according to experts.
Millions in Hells Angels cash poured into southern Ontario real estate, court documents show
Members of the Hells Angels biker gang put millions gained from an underground gambling ring into cash, cars, a motorcycle and even waterfront land they hoped to develop, according to allegations in court documents.
Montreal
-
Public sector workers' strike to delay start of classes for Montreal students
As union members gear up for a massive strike, students in the Montreal area should expect a late start to their school day on Monday.
-
More issues for the REM as service stalls Wednesday morning
The REM is once again being plagued by service disruptions.
-
Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being handcuffed by Montreal police
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered 'serious injuries' when she was handcuffed last month by two Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
London
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Wednesday morning
Lake effect snow should remain primarily west of the City of London. The lake effect snow will taper in intensity later this morning.
-
Josh Morgan pushing back after London's failed housing target goal
London Mayor Josh Morgan isn’t accusing the provincial government of moving the goal posts for municipal housing targets— he believes their using the wrong goal posts.
-
Copy-cat grant requests from more business districts reeling from London’s homelessness crisis
On Tuesday, council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee considered three financial requests from BIAs that feel they are equally deserving in response to how the homeless crisis has impacted business.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Barricaded person fires gun at police in Six Nations: OPP
Ontario provincial police say a barricaded person fired a gun at police officers on Chiefswood Rd. in Oshweken in Six Nations of the Grand River.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Witness says thieves jumped counter, stole merchandise at Kitchener jewelry store
Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
'Hail Mary': Viral video prompts surge of support for Guelph business
A Guelph gas station is thanking the community and the power of social media for saving their business.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario business owner warns others about 'cheque washing' scam after $10K stolen
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
-
Northern Ont. child care worker charged with aggravated assault of five-year-old child
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a 53-year-old female suspect who worked for an Indigenous child welfare agency with the serious assault of a five-year-old girl in 2021.
-
Parent company defends decision to close Thornloe Cheese as others hope it can be rescued
Operations at Thornloe Cheese needed $10 million in upgrades to keep operating, its parent company said Tuesday in defending the decision to shut down
Ottawa
-
'Fickle and fitful': What to expect from the weather in November
A dusting of snow this week was a reminder that despite the warm weather in September and October, winter is coming.
-
Here's when clocks go back one hour in Ottawa this weekend
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, with clocks moving back one hour.
-
Federal workers still struggling to access benefits after government changes to Canada Life
Della Wilkinson, a retired federal employee, has spent numerous hours on the phone with Canada Life, a frustration shared by many former and current public servants.
Windsor
-
Sunshine to welcome November in Windsor-Essex
While temperatures remain below the normal high for this time of year, the sunshine does make an appearance on Wednesday with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 33
The jury was released for the day in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial Tuesday as the judge and lawyers were in legal arguments.
-
'This is your way out': Witness in Windsor murder trial grilled by defence about why she lied during earlier police interview
A key witness in a Windsor murder trial was back on the stand Tuesday, providing bombshell testimony during questioning from the defence.
Barrie
-
Two-vehicle collision in Caledon leads to impaired driving charges
A Caledon man was involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 50 and Old Church Road Tuesday.
-
Toronto man charged with negligence causing death after crash in Alliston takes stand in Barrie courtroom
The Toronto man charged with criminal negligence causing death following a dump truck crash near Alliston three years ago took the stand Tuesday inside a Barrie courtroom.
-
Snowfall in Simcoe County prompts warming centres to prepare for winter season
The snow started in many parts of the region Monday night as warming centres prepare for the winter season.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man faces first-degree murder charge after alleged hit and run
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.
-
N.S. man who allegedly fled scene with axe charged with murder
A Thorburn, N.S., man who fled from police with an axe after allegedly attacking a woman is being charged with second-degree murder.
-
Canadian women score second-half goals to beat Brazil 2-0 in Halifax
A sold-out crowd of 6,421 soccer fans braved close to freezing temperatures Tuesday night to watch Canada edge Brazil 2-0 in women's soccer action at outdoor Halifax stadium the Wanderers Grounds.
Calgary
-
One person dead in southwest Calgary housefire
A man who was pulled from a townhouse fire in southwest Calgary on Tuesday has died.
-
Alberta man admits to dangerous driving, fentanyl consumption in crash that killed young couple
A 42-year-old Alberta man admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of 20-year-old Macy Boyce and 21-year-old Ethan Halford.
-
Alberta puts more pressure on Ottawa to pause carbon pricing on home heating
Alberta's governing UCP and opposition NDP don't agree often, but both parties put forth similar motions Tuesday to urge Ottawa to announce more measures to expand energy affordability across the country.
Winnipeg
-
Union representing striking MPI workers reaches tentative agreement, vote being held Wednesday
The MPI strike could soon be over. Tuesday evening, the union representing MPI employees said a tentative agreement has been reached and the offer will be presented to its members.
-
Local artist known for wood carvings in Bois-des-Esprits Forest passes away
Murray Watson, a local woodcarver, whose work decorates trees throughout the Bois-des-Esprits Forest in south Winnipeg, has passed away.
-
Nurse injured in Winnipeg hospital attack files lawsuit against health authorities
The co-worker of a man found not criminally responsible for stabbing her more than a dozen times is suing Manitoba health authorities, alleging staff at a crisis centre failed to protect her from the violence.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby bakery owner wins Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween is a big deal at Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby.
-
Former care aide pleads guilty to 34 charges related to defrauding seniors
A former care aide accused of scamming seniors has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.
-
Little Mountain developer wants Vancouver to relax social housing requirements
The developer of a Vancouver-based project that’s 15 years in the making is asking the city to remove occupancy permits on parts of the project, or face further construction delays.
Edmonton
-
Alberta moves to strengthen legislation before proposed opioid class-action lawsuit
The Alberta government has introduced updated legislation that it says would help make sure anyone who contributed to the opioid addiction crisis is held responsible.
-
Edmonton transit goes to full-time Arc fares starting Wednesday, decommissions older machines
Tuesday is the last day for the Edmonton Transit Service's old-style cash-only vending machines.
-
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.