TORONTO -- A Brampton, Ont. man has been sentenced to two concurrent life sentences after he was found guilty of murdering of his wife and mother-in-law four years ago.

The incident took place sometime around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2018 at a home near Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found two bodies that had sustained obvious signs of trauma.

The victims were later identified 32-year-old Baljit Thandi and her 60-year-old mother Avtar Kaur.

Police later said they had been stabbed.

A child was also found by officers inside the residence but was unharmed.

Dalwinder Singh, who police say was Thandi’s husband, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said that Singh had been found guilty of the charges.

He was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences, with no chance of parole for 25 years, police said.

“While a conviction brings the court process to a close, the loss of Baljit and Avtar will forever leave a void in the lives of their family and friends,” Deputy Chief of Investigative and Emergency Services Nick Milinovich said in a statement.

“Preventing violent crime and intimate partner violence is a focus for Peel Regional Police. We will be steadfast in our commitment to help victims of crime.”