Brampton man saved by second GPS tracker after thieves rip out his first one
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker.
But Aman Sidhu had an ace up his sleeve: a second tracker the trained mechanic had installed, allowing him to trace the Toyota Tundra to a parking lot in Toronto, where he called the police.
“I installed my own GPS in a hidden location. The thieves never think there is another GPS in the car,” Sidhu told CTV News in an interview.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
GPS is one of the deterrents encouraged by the insurance industry to claim down on record-breaking car thefts, where criminals steal vehicles from driveways across the province and take them for resale around the world.
“These incentives are typically targeted to high-risk vehicles. Participation rates have steadily increased among the owners of high-risk vehicles as insurers offer these incentives,” said Brett Weltman of the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
Sidhu’s case underscores the complicated problem of trying to mass-produce a theft-deterrent device because smart thieves can find and neutralize them. He said he believes all drivers should get a backup system.
Early Wednesday morning, Sidhu said his first GPS was silent, but his second sent him an alarm that his car was moving.
He followed that second signal from his home to a parking lot near Avenue Road and Highway 401.
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker. (Aman Sidhu)
A video he provided shows his point of view as he creeps along the parking lot to find the large red pickup among several other vehicles.
“I put my hand on it and it was still hot. I think I got there 10 to 15 minutes after they left,” Sidhu said.
Police say such lots are known as “cooling off locations” – because if there’s interest in tracking the car, pursuers will find it in an unrelated lot instead of the base of their operation.
“It’s a location where they take the cars in between the theft and maybe their ultimate destination,” said Det. Insp Scott Wade of the Ontario Provincial Police.
Wade said officers intercept some vehicles at cooling off locations, and rely on the public to help spot them.
“You know your neighbourhood, you know what fits and what doesn’t fit. And if you see something that looks suspicious, contact police,” he said.
On Wednesday, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc said Ontario would get $121 million to help prevent gun and gang violence in Ontario.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal ministers accuse Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of putting trans youth at risk
Canada's health and justice ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating they are looking at options for how to respond.
Unexpected $1,000 expense too much for most Canadians under 55: new survey
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
What infectious disease specialists would never do: experts
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
Canadian government to wait until after next federal election to expand assisted dying eligibility
The Liberal government is legislating a three-year delay to its controversial plan to expand eligibility for assisted dying to include those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 to join Ferrari
Mercedes confirms 7-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will leave at the end of 2024.
Massive Prairie meth bust likely to lead to other problems, activist warns
Outreach workers will be watching to see the impact on the streets after the largest drug seizure in Prairie history of 406 kilograms of meth, the equivalent to roughly four million illicit doses of the drug.
The growing controversy over a Canadian technology sinking carbon into the oceans
Several Canadian regions will be recruited this year to help expand testing of a controversial theory: adding tons of magnesium hydroxide to waters around ocean-side communities will become an effective new tool in the urgent fight against global warming.
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles Ontario-Quebec border
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, southeast of Valleyfield Quebec and east of Cornwall.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
STM cutting 230 jobs in major budget slash
Montreal's transit authority announced Thursday that it's cutting 230 positions in an effort to slash costs without reducing bus and metro service.
-
Quebec premier curses when integrity questioned at news conference
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER January in Montreal was 4 degrees above the average
Just like December, January 2024 turned out to be a very mild month with temperatures four degrees above the average.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sexual assault charges have been officially filed against five hockey players
CTV News has obtained court documents confirming sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.
-
Western astronomer advises Londoners to 'head south' for coming total solar eclipse
Expect a rush to all points south for the coming solar eclipse. On Monday, April 8, the sky will go dark in some areas of southwestern Ontario.
-
What to expect from Monday's news conference on 2018 World Junior investigation
London police have scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. at RBC Place to update developments in its 2018 investigation into alleged sexual assault that happened at the World Junior Hockey Championship in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sexual assault charges have been officially filed against five hockey players
CTV News has obtained court documents confirming sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.
-
Police investigate early-morning Kitchener shooting
Police are investigating a shooting after finding bullet holes in the front of a Kitchener business Thursday morning.
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
Possible sighting of Sudbury politician's truck the day he went missing
Police in Greater Sudbury are continuing their search for city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
Ottawa
-
This home overlooking Dow's Lake sells for $5 million
A multimillion-dollar home adorned with wood and windows overlooking Dow's Lake and Commissioners Park has been sold.
-
Here are some common scams circulating in eastern Ontario
Over the last two months, Ontario Provincial Police received 20 fraud related calls in Bancroft alone and now police across the region are warning people to be on the lookout for scams.
-
Ottawa Police looking for suspect who threw homemade device at Old Ottawa East residence
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person who allegedly threw a homemade devise 'intended to set fire' at a residence in Old Ottawa East.
Windsor
-
Two suspects wanted in robbery at west Windsor store
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for a robbery in West Windsor.
-
Federal housing minister explains why only 'most ambitious' cities get HAF funding
Housing Minister Sean Fraser is adding context for his ministry’s decision to deny housing accelerator funding to the Windsor a day after the city’s application was rejected by the feds.
-
Landmark Cinemas moving into former Silver City theatre location
A new movie theatre company is moving into the old Silver City building on Walker Road.
Barrie
-
Local hospitals change stance on COVID-19 vaccination for new hires
A second hospital in Simcoe County has revised its policy for COVID-19 vaccination mandates for new hires as a condition for employment.
-
Busy Barrie road to undergo major facelift
Prep work for a project involving major transportation upgrades along a busy stretch in Barrie's south end is now underway.
-
Allegedly impaired driver nabbed speeding on Highway 400
A driver accused of speeding while impaired on Highway 400 faces a month-long licence suspension and had to find an alternate way home.
Atlantic
-
Beloved Nova Scotia broadcaster Rick Howe dies
Rick Howe, a beloved Nova Scotia radio host, has died, sources say.
-
High-risk offender in Halifax: police
The Halifax Regional Police is advising Halifax residents about a high-risk offender convicted of sexual assault residing in the community.
-
N.S. man hit person with axe: RCMP
An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Federal health minister criticizes new Alberta rules on transgender youth
Canada's health minister says Alberta's proposed changes to rules surrounding transgender youth will put children at risk.
-
Alberta doctors send out 'SOS' over state of family medicine
Alberta doctors are asking the public to put pressure on the UCP to revamp primary care in the province.
-
AJHL won't allow 5 departing teams to play scheduled games against 11 remaining franchises
The Alberta Junior Hockey League issued a statement Thursday concerning the fallout from the news that five of its franchises are defecting to the British Columbia Hockey League next season.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba school funding going up in September
The NDP government says it’s increasing school funding by 3.4 per cent or $104.2 million for the upcoming year.
-
‘Don’t drive while high’: police launch campaign to crack down on cannabis use behind the wheel
Winnipeg police are sending out a simple-yet-forceful message as part of a new media campaign: Don't smoke cannabis and drive.
-
Winnipegger to serve as seat filler at music's biggest night
Winnipegger Amanda Buhse is set to attend Sunday's Grammy Awards as a seat filler weeks after attending the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Metro Vancouver transit strike may soon end as union accepts mediator recommendations
Striking Metro Vancouver transit supervisors say they plan to accept the recommendations of special mediator Vince Ready, suggesting a planned 72-hour shutdown of at least some of the region's transit services could be avoided.
-
Safe supply in B.C.: Top doctor recommends expansion of prescription program
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
-
Flood warnings ended, evacuation alerts lifted in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region
All evacuation alerts have been lifted in and around Pemberton, B.C., as the risk of further flooding subsides.
Edmonton
-
Alberta teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving a child
A Spruce Grove woman has pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a child.
-
Alberta doctors send out 'SOS' over state of family medicine
Alberta doctors are asking the public to put pressure on the UCP to revamp primary care in the province.
-
Fatal crash closes part of Highway 2 north of Edmonton
At least one person was killed in a crash in Athabasca County Thursday morning.