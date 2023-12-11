Brampton man facing charges after allegedly dragging cop while fleeing traffic stop downtown

A 22-year-old Brampton man is facing charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a traffic stop in downtown Toronto last week, dragging a police officer a short distance in the process.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 near Harbour and York streets

Police previously said an officer pulled over a vehicle after observing a man using his cell phone while driving.

When the officer asked the man to identify himself, he allegedly refused and proceeded to drive away.

The officer was then dragged a short distance before falling onto the roadway, police say.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries but later released.

The driver fled the scene and was last spotted heading eastbound on Harbour Street.

Following the incident, police released images of the suspect and the suspect vehicle while making a public appeal for information.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said that a suspect identified as 22-year-old Christian Marryshow Dixon turned himself into investigators earlier in the day.

Dixon is charged with five offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while under suspension and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.