TORONTO
Toronto

    • Brampton church youth leader charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old

    A Brampton church 'youth leader and worship director' allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old for months. (Peel Regional Police) A Brampton church 'youth leader and worship director' allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old for months. (Peel Regional Police)
    Share

    A Brampton church "youth leader and worship director" allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old for months.

    Peel Regional Police said the youth met with the accused multiple times between May 1 and Aug. 15, 2024, and was allegedly sexually assaulted.

    Officers charged Adam Watson, 32, with sexual assault and sexual interference. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police said Watson has been working at a church for about three years, but did not disclose the name of the place of worship.

    Investigators believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News