Advertisement
Boy in critical condition after being pulled from pond in Milton
Published Saturday, December 19, 2020 3:29PM EST
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
TORONTO -- A young boy is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from a storm pond in Milton Saturday afternoon, Halton Regional Police say.
Emergency crews were called to a pond on Reece Court, in the area of Tremaine Road and Derry Road, for a water rescue.
Police say life-saving measures were administered to the boy before he was taken to hospital.
More to come.