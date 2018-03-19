

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A three-year-old boy is expected to make a “full recovery” after being struck by a pickup truck in Toronto’s Garden District on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police say the child was hit while crossing Dundas Street, near George Street, with his nanny at around 10:30 a.m.

"We had a vehicle that was northbound on George Street, attempting to make a left hand turn onto Dundas Street, when the child was struck by the vehicle," Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 via phone.

The child was taken by Toronto Paramedics to Sick Kids Hospital to be treated for serious injuries but non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy’s father told CTV News Toronto via email that his son Noah suffered an injured ear and a nosebleed and, after doctors ruled out any head trauma, was discharged from Sick Kids later in the day.

He said his son was “quite concerned” that emergency responders had cut open his Batman T-shirt in order to treat him and praised a staff member who “went out of her way” to find the boy a brand new one.

“As a father, I can’t help but think an inch one way or the other might have made this awful situation much, much worse,” he wrote in the email. “I hope it helps to remind people to drive a little more cautiously.”

Police say they’re still working to determine the exact series of events that led up to the collision.

“We are working to determine whether or not the child was actually in the pedestrian crossing area as well as what the position of the caregiver was at the time of the collision,” Stibbe said.

Video from the CTV News Toronto Chopper of the scene showed emergency crews within an area blocked off by police tape at the intersection. The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Roads within the vicinity were closed for several hours to allow for an investigation.

"We are obviously in the early stages of the investigation but we are obviously seeking witnesses who may have seen anything, perhaps dash camera footage from a vehicle travelling in the area, we are asking that they contact us as soon as possible," Stibbe said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 416-808-1900.