Boy, 11, rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Thorncliffe Park

Police are on the scene of a collision in Thorncliffe Park that sent a boy to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are on the scene of a collision in Thorncliffe Park that sent a boy to the hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

2 dead, 1 hurt in Alabama church shooting: police

A lone suspect fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church near one of Alabama's major cities Thursday evening, fatally wounding two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody, authorities said.

Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton